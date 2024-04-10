One question for every Orlando Magic player heading to the Playoffs
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for the Playoffs for the first time since 2020. The team has shown the league they are capable of competing at the highest level, but every player on the team can improve in some capacity.
One question for every Orlando Magic player heading to the Playoffs
Anthony Black: What can Black do right now to build on his rookie campaign?
Anthony Black has had a roller coaster rookie season.
He went from starting 33 games to being out of the rotation. Black has shown flashes with the ability to guard multiple positions and knock down open threes, but he needs to determine how he can hit the ground running at the start of next season.
If he is going to grow with the Orlando Magic, he will have to continue to develop his off-ball skills leading into next season.
He has already been in the gym all season working on his jump shot and it has shown. Last year at Arkansas, Black shot 30.1 percent from distance on 2.6 shots per contest. This season, he has only shot 1.4 threes per game but is converting on 38.5 percent.
Black has drastically improved his catch and shoot ability and he should study playoff guards that play off-ball. Guys like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Andrew Nembhard and Alex Caruso are great players that Anthony Black can learn from and prioritize skill sets that will help him fit with the current roster.
Goga Bitadze/Caleb Houstan: How can they both stay ready with a next-man up mentality?
Goga Bitadze and Caleb Houstan are rotational NBA players. They have proven they can contribute to winning basketball on the court. Both players can begin to prepare for the playoffs by scouting potential opponents.
Houstan is serviceable on the defensive end to hold his own guarding the perimeter and he has improved to 38.0 percent on the season from distance.
Bitadze is one of the main reasons the Magic are in this playoff position. The team was desperate for able bodies in the middle of the season, and Bitadze stepped up to the challenge.
They both need to be ready in case the Magic need them in the Playoffs.
Chuma Okeke/Jett Howard: How can they be great teammates off the court?
Chuma Okeke and Jett Howard are the furthest from cracking the rotation on the roster who are not two-way players. They have similar builds and resemble the 3-and-D prototype that has taken over the game in the last 5 years.
Neither can impact the team with on-the-court play, but they are still important.
Both players have to be willing to put teammates above themselves. Whether they are helping with scouting reports and studying film or getting up extra shots after practice, they should always be available.
It has been rare in Magic history for lottery-selected draft picks to join the team during a playoff run. Howard can prepare for the future this season by being a part of the process and soaking in this historic playoff run. He should be arriving early and staying late with the veterans and coaching staff as he grows into a franchise player now that Osceola's season is over.