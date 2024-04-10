One question for every Orlando Magic player heading to the Playoffs
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for the Playoffs for the first time since 2020. The team has shown the league they are capable of competing at the highest level, but every player on the team can improve in some capacity.
Cole Anthony: How can Anthony be more of a true point guard?
Cole Anthony had a difficult February.
He averaged 8.8 points while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three. He bounced back from his slump in February and had a great March as he was fourth in total points off the bench in the NBA. He finished with 11.9 points per game and 44.9 percent shooting with 37.5 percent shooting from three.
But he still has not regained the level he was playing in November when the season began. He averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists as there were rumblings that he could compete for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.
One area he can improve are his assist totals as he is averaging the fewest amount of his career at only 2.9 per game. Orlando averages the fifth-fewest assists per game which limits the ceiling of this offense.
The Magic rely too much on Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to create for others as there is not a true point guard on the floor for large stretches.
Two seasons ago, Anthony averaged 5.7 assists per game and led the team in assists when he was a starter. If Anthony can start to look for his teammates more as the playoffs are around the corner, it will elevate the play of the entire roster.
Moritz Wagner: How can Wagner put his basketball IQ and body to use?
Moe Wagner has lifted the Orlando Magic's bench as one of the better scoring units in the league. He plays within himself and takes efficient shots. He is eighth in the NBA in field goal percentage and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player ahead of him who also shoots threes on a nightly basis.
One way Wagner can improve even further is by creating more screen assists for his teammates.
Orlando is 19th in screen assists per game and do not have an individual who has taken on the role of setting good screens by sealing defenders to create open shots. Wagner is already willing to sacrifice his body on the court as he has taken the third most charges in the NBA.
Wagner already does so much for the Magic that this would only be additive, but he has the tools and basketball IQ to facilitate even more offense than he already does.