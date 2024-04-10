One question for every Orlando Magic player heading to the Playoffs
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for the Playoffs for the first time since 2020. The team has shown the league they are capable of competing at the highest level, but every player on the team can improve in some capacity.
Jalen Suggs: How can Suggs solidify his all-defensive first team selection?
The Jalen Suggs comeback story has been an enjoyable one. It could not have been a better time for Suggs to show he is among the league's best young talents.
Orlando has given Suggs the keys to the defense and the Magic have quickly become one of the league's best defenses. He is the point of attack for the defense and it has become his calling card.
Suggs has the third best defensive field goal percentage at 23.1 percent and takes pride in limiting the opposition. His lateral quickness to guard elite offensive players from the half-court line is a sight to see. And his 1.6 steals per game is intimidating.
He is eighth in total steals, ninth in steals per game and 26th in loose balls recovered. He is the definition of Heart & Hustle. he can solidify his ranks as an All-NBA defender.
Suggs can make his presence felt by limiting the star guards the Magic are set to face to close the season -- Damian Lillard and Tyrese Maxey. If Suggs can impact these strong guards to close the year and affect their scoring abilities, the Magic will be in a great position to win those games.
That is what the Magic will expect of him in the playoffs too.
Orlando can build momentum heading into the postseason and an elite defensive effort led by Suggs can be a great way to close out the season with games in the victory column. This will not only benefit the Magic, but Suggs will solidify his campaign as a top defender in basketball.