One question for every Orlando Magic player heading to the Playoffs
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for the Playoffs for the first time since 2020. The team has shown the league they are capable of competing at the highest level, but every player on the team can improve in some capacity.
Franz Wagner: What can Wagner do to improve his outside shooting?
Franz Wagner has had an odd dip in his shooting efficiency and has been struggling from behind the arc throughout the season.
It has been a blemish on an All-Star-level campaign in his third NBA season. He has improved as a facilitator and finisher at the rim. Wagner uses his length and a quick first step to blow by defenders for floaters and contested layups at the basket.
Wagner has been shooting most of his shots at the rim and wants to be as efficient as possible. When a guy of his caliber can get to the basket at will, he probably feels like he is settling if he initially shoots a triple. He needs to change his mindset.
Wagner should still be creating on most possessions and not just be a catch-and-shoot player, but his ability to knock down threes at a consistent level again will open up his game.
Wagner has struggled this year, hitting only 28.3 percent from beyond the arc. Wagner take sthe most threes per game on the team. Orlando needs Wagner to hit from the outside to find success.
When watching Wagner play, it seems like most of the threes he is shooting are off the dribble. Instead of taking the first open shot, he will put the ball on the floor and try to create but then often ends up shooting a step-back three.
He should always be shot-ready on the perimeter and step into his shot. That will help him regain his confidence leading into the playoffs.
If Wagner can rekindle some of his range before the end of the regular season it will be a huge lift for him and the team. He can shoot -- his college numbers and the last two seasons are evidence of that.
He needs to get over the hurdle of wanting to attack every possession and understand that he is a knockdown shooter.
Once his mindset switches and he starts to score on all three levels he will be quite the offensive player.