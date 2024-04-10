One question for every Orlando Magic player heading to the Playoffs
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for the Playoffs for the first time since 2020. The team has shown the league they are capable of competing at the highest level, but every player on the team can improve in some capacity.
The Orlando Magic have grown together this season. They have battled adversity and injuries to win games consistently. The team has an unlimited ceiling with the defensive ability and youth that the roster possesses.
Orlando entered Tuesday's game ranked third in the league in defensive rating. They have established a clear identity and everything they do sprouts from that.
It has helped Orlando rise in the standings. The team is fighting for homecourt advantage in the season's final week and are within shouting distance of the 2-seed as the Magic head to Milwaukee for a critical road game.
Like any team, they can improve. Each player on the Magic can focus on a part of their game that will elevate the group as a collective. The Playoffs will test this team in significant ways.
Players cannot change the way they play overnight, and we are in the final stretch of the regular season. But small tweaks are necessary if this team wants to compete at the highest level.
Offense is an area of focus for a majority of the roster. The Magic have the worst offensive rating among all teams in the postseason this year. There will be a lot the Magic need to figure out as they aim to improve their efficiency heading into the postseason.
The Magic are far from perfect, but they are hungry to succeed and improve. This is the perfect mindset for a young team building as a unit and here I pose a question about each player on how they can progress before the first round tips off.