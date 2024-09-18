The one Orlando Magic player who truly has the most to prove in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
Expectations are high for the Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 season. The team just made a somewhat surprising playoff appearance, built an incredibly strong defensive foundation, had an All-Star, and saw significant improvements from key players. Everything is pointing toward a bright basketball future in Orlando.
The Magic’s rebuild and time at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings is officially over but that doesn’t mean that the process of developing and growing is over. Orlando and several of the players on the roster still have a lot to work on and prove.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently listed Jalen Suggs as the Magic player who has the most to prove in the 2024-25 season. He cited Suggs’ previous development, the need to prove that it was not a fluke, and the expectations the Magic are putting on him as the team’s starting point guard as the main reasons.
All of that is reasonable. Suggs must prove that his offensive impact last season can be replicated, especially his 3-point shooting. The Magic will need him to space the floor if they want to improve offensively. They will likely also need his playmaking or risk flaming out in the playoffs again.
Suggs certainly has a lot to prove, especially if he and the Magic do not agree to a new contract before the beginning of the season, but does he have the most to prove on this roster?
Franz Wagner may have more to prove than Jalen Suggs
I would put Franz Wagner in that position. There is not one clear-cut answer to the question. Both Wagner and Suggs are reasonable answers to the question of which Magic player has the most to prove. The 2024-25 season is incredibly important for Suggs and his development but Wagner has bigger expectations to deal with.
Suggs is a part of the Magic’s core and must continue to develop so he can play his role to perfection. He is a high-level role player who will have an impact on any success the Magic find now or in the future. Meanwhile, Wagner is the team’s second star who just came off the worst 3-point shooting season of his career and a disappointing performance in Game 7. Nevertheless, the Magic gave him a max extension without seemingly much negotiation.
While most Magic fans did not mind the extension, the front office has been criticized for the move by NBA writers and analysts. Some said it was an overpay, others said it would come back to haunt the Magic.
That kind of doubt combined with Wagner’s recent struggles creates a unique kind of pressure. Wagner’s 2024-25 season will largely be about proving the doubters wrong, whether he cares about what they have to say or not. He must prove that he can be the All-Star-level player the Magic see in him, that his bad 3-point shooting was just an outlier, and that he can be the second option on a great team.