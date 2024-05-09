Magic full 2024 offseason guide: draft picks, trade targets, rumors, & more
By Elaine Blum
Despite the way Orlando’s season ended, this campaign was a real success. The Magic were the second-youngest team in the playoffs but still put up a solid fight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Paolo Banchero and company have an incredibly bright future and this offseason will be a crucial one for the franchise. The Magic are one of the few playoff teams with plenty of cap space and trade chips to improve significantly.
This season was a success but not always easy. Orlando had plenty of things to figure out.
Questions the Magic had to answer this season
1. How far along is Paolo Banchero on his road to superstardom?
2. What do the Magic need to build around Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs?
Paolo Banchero answered the first question all season long, earning his first All-Star nod, and then again in the playoffs with some big performances. Despite being so young, Banchero seems ready to grow into one of the next big names in this league.
The playoffs also answered the second question very clearly. Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs are an incredibly talented core, and they need to be surrounded by good offensive players, three-point shooters, and a real point guard. Too often, the offense stalled in the playoffs, and no one knew how to fix it. Improving that should be the main priority this offseason.
Magic 2023-24 season record, stat leaders, strengths, weaknesses
Record
Rank
47-35
5th in the Eastern Coference
Category
Statistic
Rank
off. Rating
112.9
22
Def. Rating
110.8
3
PPG
110.5
24
PPG Allowed
108.4
4
PPG leaders
Points
Paolo Banchero
22.6
Franz Wagner
19.7
Jalen Suggs
12.6
RPG leaders
Rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.
6.9
Paolo Banchero
6.9
Franz Wagner
5.3
APG leaders
Assists
Paolo Banchero
5.4
Franz Wagner
3.7
Joe Ingles
3.0
BPG leaders
Blocks
Jonathan Isaac
1.2
Goga Bitadze
1.2
Jalen Suggs
0.6
SPG leaders
Steals
Jalen Suggs
1.4
Franz Wagner
1.1
Markelle Fultz
1.0
Biggest statistical strengths
The Magic’s biggest strength is clearly their defense. Despite being one of the younger teams in the league, they put together the third-best defense across the league. They ranked fourth in points allowed per game, fifth in steals per game, second in opponent second chance points, and eighth in opponent points in the paint.
Being a gritty defensive team is this squad’s identity and, no matter what happens in the offseason, that is something they need to hold on to.
Biggest statistical weaknesses
While the Magic were exceptional on defense this season, they struggled immensely on offense, especially in the playoffs. They were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league and ranked 28th in assists per game. Playmaking and shooting are two things they need to bring in over the summer.
Key offseason dates for the Orlando Magic
May 12-19: NBA Draft Combine
The Magic may not be a lottery team this year, but they still have two picks in the upcoming draft. Drafting well could be crucial for their future, and the combine is a first chance to get a closer look at some prospects. This draft is not filled with projected stars, but the Magic might be able to find a diamond in the rough.
Day after NBA Finals (TBD)
On this day, teams can start negotiating with their own free agents. The Magic have Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, and Goga Bitdaze hitting free agency.
June 26 (8 p.m. ET): 2024 NBA Draft, first round
The Magic will make their first-round selection on this day unless they decide to make a big splash and trade the pick. They have the 18th overall pick.
June 27 (8 p.m. ET): 2024 NBA Draft, second round
For the first time, the NBA Draft will take place on two separate days. The Magic also have the 47th pick.
June 29: Last day to pick up Joe Ingles’ and Mo Wagner’s team options
June 30 (6 p.m. ET)
Teams can start negotiating with free agents from other teams.
July 1 (12:01 a.m. ET): Free agency moratorium
Teams can now officially sign first-round picks, offer minimum contracts, extend offer sheets to restricted free agents, exercise third-year and fourth-year rookie options, and sign two-way contracts.
July 6 (noon ET): Free agency begins
Starting this day, teams can sign free agents and make trades. The Magic are expected to be rather active during this period.
July 26-Aug 11: Summer Olympics in Paris
The Magic will have three players going to the Olympics: Franz and Mo Wagner will be representing Germany and Joe Ingles will be playing for Australia.
All national teams will already be in action before the Olympics, however. Team Germany, for example, will be playing exhibition games against the Netherlands in Hamburg on July 13 and against Team USA in London on July 22.
October 1: NBA training camp begins. Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr. become extension-eligible
Late October: deadline to extend Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs
October 21: Last day of the offseason
October 22: The regular season begins
Orlando Magic free agents
Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Goga Bitadze, and Chuma Okeke are all free agents now. Out of that group, Harris is the most likely to return because of his potential as a three-point shooter. Bitadze and Okeke will likely sign somewhere else.
Orlando Magic offseason rumors
People seem to have big expectations for this Magic offseason, and the team has been mentioned in plenty of rumors. Not too long ago, Ramona Shelburne reported on The Hoop Collective that the Magic are one of two teams monitoring the Paul George situation in LA. Besides that, there have also been rumors about mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson as well as notions that Orlando might try to convince Malik Monk to leave Sacramento in free agency.
Other than that, Tyus Jones has been mentioned quite a lot as a fitting free agency target or Dejounte Murray if the Magic want to get a bigger name on the trade market.