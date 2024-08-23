Offseason Report Card: Magic receive 4 As, 3 Bs, and 4 Cs for their offseason moves
Magic sign Cory Joseph to a two-year deal: C
Cory Joseph is a veteran guard nearing the end of his career. He will probably be mostly a locker room guy and a veteran guard with a lot of knowledge who can teach the younger guys plenty. He is also another NBA champion who was brought to the team and can bring a winning attitude and winning habits to the locker room.
He did play a little bit for the Golden State Warriors last year and is capable of giving the Magic some valuable minutes if needed, but that would only be due to injury. His leadership and experience will be very valuable to the team. The question is just how much he will produce on the court.
The year prior, he played with the Pistons and actually put up some decent numbers, so it is possible he has some more minutes left in the tank. He is still a pretty solid 3-point shooter and a decent playmaker, which is valuable to any team. So, regardless of whether he plays or not, he will still be a valuable asset to the team.
Giving the Magic a C seems very fitting for this signing, and it was by no means a bad move. It is just one of the more insignificant moves that the Magic made, and it does not have the upside of an A- or B-worthy grade.
The Magic let Joe Ingles and Markelle Fultz walk: A
This offseason, the Magic let go of a few players, the biggest names being Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles. These were necessary moves that will benefit the team. Some tough decisions had to be made and it seems that they did a great job making the right ones.
Ingles actually played really well this past season, but he is older, and giving him a multi-year contract does not seem like it would have made sense. He also dealt with the injury bug a little and was really only effective from three.
Fultz had been dealing with injuries more than anybody on the Magic besides Isaac. Having a guard who does not have the ability to shoot the three and can not really stay on the court does not seem like a recipe for success.
The front office made some great decisions on who to bring in and who to get rid of, and overall, the Magic get an A- for their offseason. Hopefully, it will translate to on-the-court success. They passed this year’s offseason and will hopefully keep up the good grades. This year’s Magic team is the best we have seen in over a decade.