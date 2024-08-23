Offseason Report Card: Magic receive 4 As, 3 Bs, and 4 Cs for their offseason moves
The Magic give Franz Wagner a $224 million max extension: B-
Franz Wagner has been a really good second option for the Magic and has made big plays on both sides of the ball all season. He was second on the team in points per game, assists per game, and steals per game. He also had the best defensive rating of his career and a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists.
These stats might make it seem like this was deserving of an A, but the numbers do not always tell the story. Wagner was the epitome of inconsistency this season and seemingly lost his once-automatic three-point shot. He also has still not gained the ability to hit the mid-range shot, and he has not taken the scoring jump that most thought he would take in his third season.
Regardless of some of Wagner’s third-year struggles, it still made sense to extend him. He has not played to the standard of a max extension, but the money is based on what the front office believes he will do, not what he has done. Also, replacing him would have been extremely difficult, and he has been in the Magic's system for three years, so it makes sense to keep him, even if it is expensive.
Wagner has had a lot of great moments with the Magic. He just needs to work on being great night in and night out. There is no question that he has the skillset and capabilities to be an All-Star in the NBA, and hopefully, this new contract is some motivation to do so. Cheers to four more years of Franz Wagner and another smart move from the Magic's front office.
Magic re-sign Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract: B-
The former G League MVP is a great player to have at the end of the roster. He only played in 14 games last season, but he was a spark off the bench when he did come in. Offensively, he is a good playmaker and ball handler and an excellent finisher. He is a hyper-athletic guard who can get to the rim and punish those who try to get in his way.
He has struggled shooting the ball but has shown a willingness to shoot it with confidence and force the defense to step out on him. Besides his athleticism, his defense might be his next best attribute. He is a pest and is one of the players that gives his all on the defensive end.
It does not matter if it is a backup point guard or Steph Curry. He will give it his all and do his best to try and shut them down. He is only on a two-way, so he will not be seen too much in the Kia Center, but he is a great developmental player to have and a great spark when his name is called up.
It was a genius move from the front office to keep him around, and he is just entering his prime and seems capable of getting even better. The grade is a B- because he will mostly play in the G league and will play minimal minutes when he is with the Magic. Still, he is a great player to keep in the organization.