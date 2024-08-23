Offseason Report Card: Magic receive 4 As, 3 Bs, and 4 Cs for their offseason moves
Magic re-sign Goga Bitadze to a 3-year, $25 million contract: A
Obviously, this was not the most significant move, but it was a necessary one that could play a big part down the line. The contract is very fair and the former 18th overall pick is only 25 years old. He is going to be the third-string center but will get sporadic minutes and play big minutes if there is an injury or if the Magic need more rim protection.
Bitadze averaged a super efficient 5 points per game on 60.3 percent shooting from the field. He is also a solid rebounder, provides great rim protection, and is the heart of the defense for the Magic. He played 62 games and started 33 games last season, proving that he is great at staying ready and making the most of his opportunities when his number is called.
When Wendell Carter Jr. was dealing with some injury issues last year, Bitadze was given the opportunity to prove his worth, and he did. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds as a starter last season. As a starter, he also averaged 1.8 assists per game, which does not jump off the page, but if you watched him, you could see he was one of the better playmakers from the center position.
All of his skills combined with the fact that he is still young, earn the Magic an A for this signing. Bitadze looks like he could be on the Magic for years to come and play a crucial role on their way to climbing their way back to the top of the Eastern Conference. Another great move from the Magic front office.
Magic re-sign Gary Harris to a 2-year, $15 million contract: C
Gary Harris was a big part of the Magic lineup last year. He shot the ball really well from three at 37.1 percent, and he played elite defense on the other end. Harris has been a reliable source of shooting for the Magic over the last few years when consistent shooting has been scarce for them.
There are multiple reasons why this move gets a C however. After the signing of Caldwell-Pope, who will take over Harris' starting role and is essentially a better version of Harris, it is hard to see Harris contributing a ton this season. His role already has gotten smaller over his years with the Magic, and he has had some health issues.
He also could be holding back the development of some of the younger players, and getting players like Anthony Black or Jett Howard some playing time might be more beneficial. Harris only averaged 6.9 points per game, which is his lowest mark since his rookie year, and he struggled tremendously offensively in the playoffs.
Harris is still a good player and may be better in a smaller role, but it may have been time for the Magic to let him walk before his decline gets worse. His veteran presence will be good to have, but it is unsure how much he still offers on the court. Let’s hope he can have a resurgence going back to a bench role.