Offseason Report Card: Magic receive 4 As, 3 Bs, and 4 Cs for their offseason moves
Magic trade second-round pick Antonio Reeves for two future second-round picks: C
I know it seems odd that the Magic can get such a low grade for trading a second-round pick, but this might not have been in their best interest. Reeves is a 23-year-old who played five seasons in college, which means he is one of the more experienced and NBA-ready players. He is a two-way player who could have helped the Magic on both ends of the court.
He would have given the Magic the three-point shooting they need so desperately, as well as scoring on all levels and the ability to create his own shot. He also has an extremely high defensive IQ and potential to be a really good defender in the NBA,
Having a player with that kind of upside and giving him away for two second-round picks in the 2030s just does not seem like they got equal value in return. Reeves could have been a great fit and he has a reputation for being a really hard worker.
On the other hand, he has also not played in a regular season game yet and he would have been a little bit more of a project as a prospect. For at least this season he probably would not have been in the rotation. So, you cannot fault the Magic too much, as it most likely would not have really affected them this season. However, he could have made some plays and been a rotational player after a season or two.
Orlando Magic sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a 3-year, $66 million contract: A+
This was by far the best move the Magic made this offseason, and it has earned them an A+. Talk about a perfect fit. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is an elite spot-up shooter, who is capable of guarding the other team’s best guard, and to top it all off, he is a two-time NBA champion.
He has seen and been through what it takes to be a champion, and he has a lot he can teach the young Magic core as they become a real threat in the Eastern Conference. Caldwell-Pope and Suggs are going to be an absolute problem defensively for other backcourts, and the Magic’s defensive identity just got stronger.
Caldwell-Pope also shot 40.6 percent from three last year and showed no signs of slowing down. Although 31, Caldwell-Pope shot his third-best percentage from behind the arc and still looks like he has more years to give. Although this could be argued as a slight bit of an overpay, it is okay to overpay a little to secure the possible missing piece to this starting lineup.
This was an outstanding move by the Orlando Magic’s front office, and it rightfully deserves one of their two A+ grades of the offseason. This was a move that can be looked at as one of the more underrated moves of the summer by the end of the season. Hopefully, Caldwell-Pope can bring his winning ways to Orlando and prove why this was an A+ move.