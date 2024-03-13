Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, March 13 (Trust Magic at home)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Brooklyn Nets matchup in the NBA on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic are firmly in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Their opponent on Wednesday night – the Brooklyn Nets – is not.
Brooklyn is sitting in the No. 11 spot in the conference, 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 10 seed. It is going to take a crazy late-season push for the Nets to sneak into the play-in tournament field.
These teams have not played a single game that was decided by less than 20 points this season, with Brooklyn winning the first two meetings before Orlando took the Feb. 27 matchup by 27 points.
Who has the edge on Wednesday night?
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this game:
Nets vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Florida
- Nets record: 26-39
- Magic record: 37-28
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Brooklyn Nets injury report
- Noah Clowney – out
- Jacob Gilyard – out
- Cameron Johnson – probable
- Keon Johnson – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Ben Simmons – out
Orlando Magic injury report
- Kevon Harris – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Jett Howard – out
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges: After struggling for a few weeks, Mikal Bridges finally found his shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, shooting 9 for 14 from the field and scoring 25 points in an upset win. Brooklyn needs Bridges to prove he can be a lead option for the team’s rebuild. The Orlando Magic held Bridges to four points in their win in February. This was a response to Bridges' 42-point effort in Brooklyn's win in December.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: An All-Star this season, Paolo Banchero has been extremely impressive as of late, averaging 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in his last six matchups. After shooting just 6 for 20 from the field in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, Banchero could be due for a bounce-back showing tonight.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
Do we get another blowout in this matchup on Wednesday?
It would not shock me, as the Brooklyn Nets have struggled on the road this season, going 9-13 against the spread as road underdogs.
Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are an NBA-best 13-3 against the spread when favored at home, blowing out the Nets by 27 in their last meeting in Orlando.
Brooklyn has played well as of late in terms of net rating – No. 9 in the league in its last 10 games – but I cannot trust the team against the Magic here.
Orlando has proven time and time again that it is a must-bet at Kia Center, going 21-9 straight up at home. As long as Banchero does not struggle from the field, the Magic should be able to run away with this one.
Pick: Magic -7 (-110)
