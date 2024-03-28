NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award
The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings
The Finalists
Jamahl Mosley is second in the betting odds for Coach of the Year and he has been on the periphery for the award throughout the entire season. Everyone is noticing the job Mosley has done simply by looking at the standings.
That is often how coaches get the Coach of the Year Award. They propel a team up the standings in a way nobody expects. The Magic are the surprise team in the league -- blowing past their over/under win total of 36.5 fairly quickly.
Mosley deserves a lot of praise for this work. He has helped build a defensive identity that this young team has embraced. The Magic have probably outperformed expectations more than any other team. And that is why Mosley is a clear finalist for the Coach of the Year Award.
At the end of the day, this league is about winning. And while the Denver Nuggets have finally ascended to the top of the Western Conference table, the two coaches who have put their teams at the top of the standings deserve all the flowers they can get.
You start with the Minnesota Timberwolves and coach Chris Finch. After two straight showings in the Play-In Tournament, the Timberwolves had their breakthrough. They figured out how to play Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together and Anthony Edwards emerged as a true star.
Like with the Magic, this is something that has been years in the making. This season is the culmination of years of work and development. And Minnesota has its fifth 50-win season in franchise history. That is something worth lauding.
Mark Daigneault is the runaway favorite to win the Coach of the Year Award. He has taken one of the youngest teams in the league and turned them into a juggernaut in the league. The Thunder have been one of the best teams all year on both offense and defense, playing well above their experience level.
A lot of that credit goes to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the MVP-level season he is having. A lot of it goes to their coach for keeping them on task and using players the right way. It has been a stunning season for him and the Thunder all year.