NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award
The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings
The Heavy Hitters
If there is any proof that you should wait for the whole picture with a coach and that playing your best later in the season is most important, Ime Udoka with the Houston Rockets is it.
The Rockets seemed destined to be spending their summer figuring out whether they were on the right track and a player like Jalen Green no longer really seemed like a fit.
Now they have won 10 straight and Green looks like a star. Everything has clicked for them of late. And Houston is flirting with the Play-In now.
The Boston Celtics have dominated the entire season. They are first and have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They are closing in on clinching homecourt advantage for the entire playoffs. It is inevitable at this point.
It is hard to ignore a team that is this dominant for Coach of the Year. Even though the Celtics are building off last year's top-seed showing. The Celtics though are focused on the Playoffs first and foremost.
The New York Knicks are an established playoff team now. Jalen Brunson is a true All-NBA player and scorer. And they have playoff experience and winning experience.
But what has been impressive about the Knicks' rise to third in the Eastern Conference is how they have managed injuries to get there. Julius Randle has been out since late January. OG Anunoby has been in and out of the lineup after his elbow surgery. Mitchell Robinson is returning to the lineup now after being out since early in the season.
Through it all, the Knicks have remained a tough defensive team and players have stepped in and filled the team out. That is a credit to Thibodeau and his work as a coach. The Knicks are real players in the Eastern Conference now.