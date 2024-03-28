NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award
The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings
See Where the Standings Shake Out
No one seems to be talking about the New Orleans Pelicans as a threat in the Western Conference. They have found their groove with Zion Williamson especially finding some health and rhythm. It might be easy to forget because of how badly they got beat, but they reached the Western Conference Finals of the In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas.
The Pelicans have been solid and consistent throughout the season. And health has played a role. But so how Willie Green and his even demeanor.
The Indiana Pacers in a lot of ways have taken the step forward everyone expected of them. They missed the Play-In Tournament last year because of an extended injury to Tyrese Haliburton. He has been relatively healthy this year and has helped define the Pacers' fast-breaking style.
Indiana made an all-in move with Pascal Siakam (whom the Pacers expect to re-sign this summer) and that has not quite worked out. But the Pacers still should feel good about their climb up the standings and what they can continue to build.
Ultimately, J.B. Bickerstaff and the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to get judged on how they do in the Playoffs. They are hungry for it after they fell short in their series with the New York Knicks last year. The Cavaliers hoped that year would galvanize the team.
It largely has. Cleveland has been one of the best defenses all season. And they have enough offense and shooting to be really dangerous.
Injuries remain a huge issue though. They survived playing without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley early in the season. They are struggling now with Donovan Mitchell out -- going 6-9 since Mitchell started going in and out of the lineup. They need that piece for the Playoffs.
When you are the coach of the defending champions, there is only one award that matters and one trophy that matters. It is hard to be Coach of the Year when you just won a title because there is only one way to improve.
To be sure, the Denver Nuggets remain the favorites to win the Western Conference and nobody should sleep on them to repeat as champions. Mike Malone has managed this season well. But there is still work to do.