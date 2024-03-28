NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award
The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings
Doing As Expected
The San Antonio Spurs do not have the record that would suggest they have much to celebrate or think about with their coach. But the whole purpose of this Spurs season is to develop Victor Wembanyama.
On that front, even if he was slow to find the right way to use him, this season has been a success for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 points per game, 10.3 rebounds per game and a league-best 3.5 blocks per game. Since the All-Star Break, he is averaging 21.3 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game and 4.4 blocks per game.
Popovich has always been good at one thing -- keeping the big picture in mind.
There has been a lot of hand-wringing and frustration with Jason Kidd and some of the rotation decisions he has made. But the results right now should speak to what he has done right.
The Dallas Mavericks have won five straight and nine of their last 10. They have climbed to sixth in the West and are in the fight for homecourt advantage. For as much early blame as Kidd might have gotten, he has found the formula for the moment.
The Utah Jazz fell short of the postseason last year after a surprising start to the season. The Jazz's season has gone much the same way this year. But in some ways, it feels like Will Hardy has gotten the most out of his team.
The Jazz have some work to do to add talent to the roster. And that is going to be on Danny Ainge, who has kept the Jazz in suspended animation.
The Milwaukee Bucks have sat in second for most of the season. But things were off and not clicking under coach Adrian Griffin. Doc Rivers has tried to reform the defense and things seem to be starting to shake out.
The Bucks are 14-12 since Rivers took over, entering Thursday's games. They are 14th in defensive rating at 115.1 points allowed per 100 possessions this season. They are 12th at 112.2 since the All-Star Break. That might be enough with the offensive weapons they have.
They just need to be healthy.