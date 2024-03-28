NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award
The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.
Steve Kerr told the media in Orlando before Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic that this Golden State Warriors team has been among the most fun he has coached in his career. He backtracked and said that he just enjoys coaching, so that is not to rank them ahead of any of their title teams. But it still took the media aback.
This was before Draymond Green got himself kicked out of the game 3.5 minutes into the contest. And there have been notable spats with Jonathan Kuminga, frustrations integrating Chris Paul into the lineup and Klay Thompson's contract future hovering overhead.
This is, to say the least, not the kind of season the Warriors typically have. And they are in danger of even missing the Play-In with Kerr's coaching coming under question with all the pieces not aligned for his success.
The Memphis Grizzlies got dealt a bad hand from the start of the season. Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games. Steven Adams suffered a season-ending injury. And then an injury to Desmond Bane further put them behind the 8-ball.
The Grizzlies have done about as well as they can when facing these injuries. They have found some gems and played a scrappy style of basketball that will translate well when Morant returns next year. Jenkins has done well to hold the team together.
In the end, the Atlanta Hawks have had the same kind of season they always have. They are a middling team that has struggled to find its identity but is still dangerous in any one game because of the gravity of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Quin Snyder has not proven to give the Hawks the offensive or defensive spark they needed to compete more seriously in the middle of the Eastern Conference. They remain a dangerous Play-In team.
Whoever is the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers is always going to have a lot of focus on them. With LeBron James in the twilight of his career, everyone wants to know why the Los Angeles Lakers are not competing for a championship.
Darvin Ham has faced plenty of criticism as he has had to handle the Lakers' roster. But the Lakers are in the Play-In chase and have already shown under Ham that they can compete and win from that low seed.
The Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal this offseason and thought they had the makings of an offensive superteam with three shooters in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Frank Vogel has had a really tough job bringing everyone in that group together.
The Suns have dealt with injuries but still rank ninth in offensive rating. And they are still a dangerous team. They just are not piling up the wins with how they had to piece their roster together to put them in a position to compete for a title.
Billy Donovan may not be long for the Chicago Bulls, even though he is going to finish out this season. The Chicago Bulls are a disappointment again with Zach LaVine dealing with injuries, Nikola Vucevic starting to show his age and Lonzo Ball missing another full season. Donovan continues to do a good job holding this thing together to keep them competitive.
The Bulls will get a home postseason game in the Play-In Tournament. The Bulls may have lost some of their defensive identity (they are 19th in defensive rating). But Chicago still proves to be a tough team to play against. Donovan deserves some credit.