NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award
The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings
Interims Doing Their Best
For the two interim coaches in the league, they have taken over some bad situations. And we really cannot blame them for a lot of the issues they face.
Brian Keefe has half of the Washington Wizards' wins this season and is 7-23. That includes a 16-game losing streak. The bad part for the Wizards is that they have been healthy for most of this season. This is what their year looks like at full strength.
Kevin Ollie took over for Jacque Vaughn in a disappointing Brooklyn Nets season. He has gone 7-12 since taking over for Vaughn. It has been a difficult road for Brooklyn nonetheless.
They have quality players like Mikal Bridges. But the pieces have not come together in any way that resembles a postseason team at the moment.