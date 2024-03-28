Orlando Magic Daily
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award

The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.

By Philip Rossman-Reich

Jamahl Mosley has helped guide the Orlando Magic into the Playoff picture as the team continues to grow. What are his chances of winning the NBA's Coach of the Year Award?
Jamahl Mosley has helped guide the Orlando Magic into the Playoff picture as the team continues to grow. What are his chances of winning the NBA's Coach of the Year Award? / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings

Interims Doing Their Best

Brian Keefe. 142. Brian Keefe. player. . . . 26. Wizards Coach Rank 03.28.24. 14-59, 14th East

For the two interim coaches in the league, they have taken over some bad situations. And we really cannot blame them for a lot of the issues they face.

Brian Keefe has half of the Washington Wizards' wins this season and is 7-23. That includes a 16-game losing streak. The bad part for the Wizards is that they have been healthy for most of this season. This is what their year looks like at full strength.

Kevin Ollie. Kevin Ollie. . . 28-45, 11th East. 147. Nets Coach Rank 03.28.24. player. 25.

Kevin Ollie took over for Jacque Vaughn in a disappointing Brooklyn Nets season. He has gone 7-12 since taking over for Vaughn. It has been a difficult road for Brooklyn nonetheless.

They have quality players like Mikal Bridges. But the pieces have not come together in any way that resembles a postseason team at the moment.

