NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings: Jamahl Mosley in the mix for award
The Orlando Magic are set to make a 10-win improvement for the second year in a row. Their surprise run up the standings and that improvement should have Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year.
NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings
Far Out of the Running
The Detroit Pistons' season has simply been a disaster. Injuries have played a role -- Cade Cunningham has been really good at 22.3 points and 7.5 assists per game in 60 games this season.
But Pistons fans have been restless about Monty Williams' coaching decisions and rotations. It is disappointing to say the least that the Pistons have not taken that step forward into the postseason picture.
Nobody expected the Portland Trail Blazers to be competitive this year. But the Blazers have often been a tough watch even if that was by design while Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons try to figure out life without Damian Lillard.
The Blazers have the fourth-worst net rating and the third-worst offensive rating. Things have not lined up for the Blazers. Their most important thing is Henderson's development and he has had a rough rookie year -- 13.2 points per game and a 42.8-percent effective field goal percentage. That is the biggest concern for Portland.
It is hard to judge the Toronto Raptors in Darko Rajakovic's rookie season. The team was clearly spinning its wheels after parting with Nick Nurse and then mid-season trades of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby seemed to seal the team's fate as a middling team.
The Raptors deserve some credit for still being a team that runs on the break and has an identity. Scottie Barnes before his injury was having a legitimate All-Star season (19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game). But he struggled with the extra attention after the trades.
The Raptors have to consider how to reset next.
The Charlotte Hornets have had a really bad season. And with new ownership and management coming in, it seems like Steve Clifford will be mutually parting ways with another franchise. Charlotte has not been able to take on the defensive identity Clifford prefers.
The injury to LaMelo Ball -- he was officially ruled out for the season -- has hurt. The Hornets have the worst net rating in the league.
But since the All-Star Break, the Hornets have shown some life -- they are 5-13 and are 19th in defensive rating. The trades did seem to inject some life into them. And Brandon Miller has looked a whole lot more active as the season concludes.