Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, March 6 (Fade Wizards at home)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards matchup on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic have gotten to the easier part of their schedule, facing the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets. They now finish a run of seven straight games against teams with losing records against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Can the Magic take advantage to gain some ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race?
Oddsmakers have Orlando set as a road favorite in this one, which is a bad sign for a Washington team that is on a massive 15-game skid.
I will get into why bettors should avoid Washington as a home dog, injury reports and key players for this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Magic vs. Wizards odds, spread and total
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 36-26
- Wizards record: 9-52
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards injury reports
Orlando Magic injury report
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jett Howard – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
Washignton Wizards injury report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Isaiah Livers – out
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero is taking the next step for the Orlando Magic, and he has given the Washington Wizards hell in the last two meetings between these teams, scoring 28 and 24 points in those matchups. Banchero also entered Tuesday’s matchup with Charlotte with back-to-back 29-point games before scoring 22 against the Hornets.
Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma: There are very few bright spots for Washington this season, but the team does have one with forward Kyle Kuzma, who has scored 20 or more points in six of seven games since the All-Star break. In three meetings with Orlando, Kuzma has 23, 27 and 17 points this season.
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards prediction and pick
There is no way I can trust the Washington Wizards in this game, especially with the team on a 15-game losing streak.
The Washington Wizards fell apart on the road against the Utah Jazz on Monday, allowing a massive run to blow a lead – and the cover as underdogs – and I will not be fooled by them again.
Washington has been much worse at home against the spread, going 8-16 as a home underdog.
Now, it is taking on an Orlando team that is 6-2 against the spread as a road favorite and has been one of the best teams in the league against the spread all season.
The Magic know they need this game to hang in the Eastern Conference playoff standings (now the No. 4 seed after Tuesday’s win), so do not be shocked if they make quick work of Washington tonight despite being on a back-to-back.
Pick: Magic -7.5 (-110)
