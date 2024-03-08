Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Friday, March 8 (Can Orlando sweep?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-New York Knicks matchup in the NBA on Friday.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic are looking to pull off a season sweep over the New York Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Orlando has beaten New York three times already this season, and New York trails Orlando by a half-game in the Eastern Conference standings.
This is a huge game for both teams. But it is one Orlando would love to have to build a gap between the team and New York.
Jalen Brunson, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday, is listed as questionable for this game. The Knicks are just 1-4 when he does not play, so the team could be in trouble if he is ruled out.
Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks odds, spread and total
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 37-26
- Knicks record: 36-26
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks injury reports
Orlando Magic injury report
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jett Howard – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
New York Knicks injury report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Jalen Brunson – questionable
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: The former No. 1 overall has scored more than 20 points in four straight games, and he dominated the New York Knicks in their last meeting, scoring 36 points on 15-for-20 shooting from the field. The Knicks do not match up too well with Paolo Banchero with OG Anunoby banged up, so do not be shocked if he gives them trouble tonight.
New York Knicks
Josh Hart: Mr. Everywhere, Josh Hart is averaging 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game since OG Anunoby and Julius Randle went down with injuries. Hart plays a ton of minutes for the Knicks, and he is going to get one of the tougher defensive assignments as well. The Magic need to keep him off the glass – especially on the offensive end – if they want to win this game.
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks prediction and pick
Any bet in this game is going to come down to Jalen Brunson’s status. But even if he plays the New York Knicks are far from a lock to win this game.
New York is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and the team has struggled on the defensive end of the floor during that stretch, ranking 28th in the NBA in defensive rating. That is a major difference from where New York was in January when it was one of the best teams in the NBA.
The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, have the fourth-best net rating in the NBA during that same span. The team has had the Knicks’ number this season.
After covering the spread against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, the Orlando Magic are an impressive 7-2 against the spread as road favorites. The Knicks come into this game just 3-6-1 against the spread as home underdogs.
Magic bettors may want to wait for Brunson’s official status, as the Magic will likely move to an underdog – a better number to bet – if he is ruled in. But I still think there is value in taking the team to win in a near pick’em scenario.
Pick: Magic ML (-115)
