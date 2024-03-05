Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA expert prediction and odds for March 5, 2024 (Lay the points with Orlando)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets.
The Orlando Magic have won three straight and six of seven overall to cling to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Orlando Magic have a half-game lead over the No. 7 Miami Heat when they open up a three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The Magic are big road favorites against the lowly Hornets.
Charlotte is just 2-5 since the All-Star Break, having dropped four straight and five of six. Can they hang with the Magic on Tuesday night? Here is the betting preview for the conference clash with a best bet.
Magic vs. Hornets odds, spread and total
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Magic record: 35-26
- Hornets record: 15-46
Magic vs. Hornets injury report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (knee): out
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball (ankle): out
- Seth Curry (ankle): out
- Cody Martin (ankle): out
- Nick Richards (plantar fascia): questionable
- Mark Williams (back): out
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year has continued to make a second-year jump. Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season and scored 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting in each of the last two games, leading Orlando to wins over Utah and Detroit.
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller: The No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft is an essential piece to the Charlotte Hornets' future and continues to put up numbers in a bad season. The Alabama product is averaging 16.7 points per game and has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games. Brandon Miller had his first career double-double in Sunday’s road loss to the Toronto Raptors, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction and pick
The Orlando Magic have been one of the most profitable teams to backers regardless of location. While the Magic are better at home, they still carry a 19-13 against the spread mark on the road heading into Tuesday’s tilt in Charlotte.
Orlando has the No. 23 offense by offensive rating, but has eclipsed 108 points in six of its last seven games. Can they get to that benchmark on Tuesday? The matchup is promising against a Charlotte defense that is No. 28 in defensive rating and No. 28 in the NBA defending against shots from inside the arc.
Charlotte’s offense is also No. 28 in the NBA and faces a Magic team carried by defense. Orlando ranks No. 4 in defensive rating, No. 3 in second-chance points allowed, No. 2 in offensive rebounds allowed per game (9.2) and top-10 in points in the paint.
The Magic have stayed in the playoff picture by hammering bad teams. Orlando is 20-6 straight up against teams with losing records and 18-5 against the spread as a favorite, which is No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. With equal rest this season, Orlando is 24-6 against the spread and Charlotte is just 15-23.
Lay the points with the Magic.
