Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks final score prediction, odds for April 10 (Take Orlando on the road)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Wednesday's Orlando Magic game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak (three losses as a double-digit favorite) with a 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. However, they could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a few games, though it appears he will be OK for the postseason.
This is a tough game to be sidelined for with the playoff-seeding implications it carries. The Orlando Magic are just two games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 seed and the No. 3 seed New York Knicks have just a one-game lead over the Magic. The Magic play the Bucks twice in the final three games.
Orlando has won four of its last six, but are finishing a back-to-back after Tuesday’s 12-point road loss to the Houston Rockets. Can the Magic bounce back as small road favorites? Here is the betting preview for the conference clash with a best bet.
Magic vs. Bucks odds, spread and total
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 10
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Magic record: 46-33
- Bucks record: 48-31
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury report
Orlando Magic
Milwaukee Bucks
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: The former No. 1 overall pick is an all-around stat-stuffer for the Orlando Magic as the Duke product ranks top-40 in the NBA in scoring (22.5 points per game), rebounding (6.8) and assists (5.3) while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Paolo Banchero has scored 21-plus points in four consecutive games but is trying to recover from a poor shooting start to April (39.8 percent).
Milwaukee Bucks
Patrick Beverley: The veteran guard was uncertain for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics with an injury, but suited up and had a huge night with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Patrick Beverley had missed a week but returned to shoot 8 for 13 from the field with four 3-pointers. Beverley is averaging just 6.1 points per game but has scored 40 points over his last three outings.
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction and pick
With the Milwaukee Bucks seemingly without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Orlando Magic feel like the right side, especially considering the Magic’s against-the-spread mark in this spot. The Magic are second in the NBA as a favorite (26-10 against the spread) and 23-16 against the spread on the road (fifth).
The Magic have their own injury questions though. Franz Wagner missed Tuesday's game with a sprained right ankle (he did go through shootaround Tuesday morning).
Jonathan Isaac has been dealing with back spasms but played in Tuesday's game, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting in 21.5 minutes. He and Markelle Fultz have been held out of back-to-backs for most of the season. Their status could be vital for the Magic's chances to win.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee may have gotten out of its slide with a win over Boston, but Milwaukee is 3-8 against the spread in its last 11 games and is 0-2 against Eastern Conference playoff teams without the Greek Freak this season.
Without Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee will be more susceptible down low. The Bucks are already 19th in the NBA in points in the paint allowed and No. 15 in second-chance points permitted heading into a matchup with the Magic, who are No. 11 in 2-point shooting.
Orlando’s defense is No. 3 in defensive rating and top-10 in the NBA against 3-point shots. That is an important factor for Wednesday against a Bucks offense that is fifth in 3-pointers attempted per game (38.3).
Ride the hot hand with the Magic.
