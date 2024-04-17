Orlando Magic NBA championship odds (Orlando getting disrespected in futures market)
Looking at the Orlando Magic’s odds to win the NBA Finals.
The Orlando Magic had one of the best turnarounds in the NBA this season, recording their first winning season since 2019 and making the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Orlando finished 34-48 a season ago but improved by 13 wins this year to earn the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Still, oddsmakers are not counting on a deep playoff run for the Magic, who are receiving little to no love in the futures market.
Orlando Magic NBA Championship odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Magic are +16,000 ($100 bet wins $16,000), which carries an implied probability of just 0.62 percent that Orlando will host the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
How disrespected are Orlando’s odds?
The Magic have the longest odds to win the title of any team that earned an automatic playoff spot in either conference. The next closest is the Indiana Pacers at +9,000. Only the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks (+100,000) have longer odds and one of those teams will have their season end on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament.
They are the same two teams lower than Orlando on the odds board to win the Eastern Conference. The Magic are +6,500 to run the conference table, an implied probability of just 1.52 percent that Orlando makes the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2009.
Orlando Magic a slight underdog in 1st round playoff series
The Orlando Magic's odds are much better to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference bracket. According to FanDuel, the Magic are slight underdogs at +156 (39.06 percent implied probability) to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The two teams split four regular-season meetings.
The Cavaliers have homecourt advantage in the series and are a 4.5-point favorite in Game 1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Orlando is used to the disrespect by now as the Magic were the best against-the-spread team in the NBA during the regular season at 51-31 (62.2 percent cover rate), including a 23-18 against the spread mark on the road. Cleveland was 14-17-1 against the spread as a home favorite during the regular season.
