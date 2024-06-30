Magic free agency rumor roundup: Who could Orlando go after?
By Elaine Blum
NBA Free Agency is almost here and it will be an exciting time for Magic fans. Despite their successful season and playoff appearance, the Magic have a lot of work to do this summer. The squad that made the playoffs is far from a real contender.
Luckily, the Magic have plenty of cap space available and an interesting young core that free agents might want to play with.
Free agency hasn't even started yet, and the Magic are losing out on targets already. Malik Monk, who was rumored to be high on the Magic's list, decided to return to the Sacramento Kings and take care of his unfinished business there. D'Angelo Russell, who would have been the closest player available to Monk, picked up his player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Losing out on two potential targets doesn't mean the end of free agency quite yet, however. The Magic have been connected to a lot more free agents than just Monk and Russell.
Orlando Magic free agency rumor roundup
Due to the Magic's need for shooting, they have long been connected to Klay Thompson. Thompson might actually leave the Golden State Warriors for the first time in his career, and the Magic are one of the teams reportedly monitoring his situation. So are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets, which The Athletic recently mentioned, and the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein. Thompson might be looking for a last long-term deal, but the Magic would seemingly prefer to give out two-year deals.
Besides Thompson, the Magic have also been connected to another All-Star free agent. Paul George is widely expected to be the first domino to fall. The Magic and the 76ers were the two first teams mentioned as possible suitors for George, as both have cap space and a playoff team lacking some offensive firepower. George just declined his player option and will set up meetings with teams that have cap space available according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Magic could also poach a former champion away from the Denver Nuggets. Marc Stein listed them as a serious threat to lure Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from Denver.
As for some lower-profile targets, the Magic have been connected to Malik Beasley. The Athletic's Kelly Iko noted a while ago that Orlando, Houston, and the Golden State Warriors are teams who might want to pursue the shooting guard.
If the Magic want a point guard, Washington Wizards free agent Tyus Jones could be an option. Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto already suggested that the Magic were interested in Jones at the trade deadline. Now, they could go after him in free agency, even though there has not been much buzz about Jones recently.
While the Magic are mostly expected to go after a guard or wing, they could also use some help at the center position—maybe even an upgrade over Wendell Carter Jr. Isaiah Hartenstein could offer that. Since the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges and brought back OG Anunoby, they might not be able to retain Hartenstein. Marc Stein mentioned the Magic and the Thunder as teams to watch for Hartenstein.
There are always plenty of rumors floating around when free agency is coming close, and this year the Magic are involved in quite a few. So are other teams, however, and no impactful free agent will just fall into the Magic's lap.