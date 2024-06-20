Magic free agency: Ranking the top available centers in 2024
By Elaine Blum
2. Isaiah Hartenstein
Isaiah Hartenstein made a real name for himself with the New York Knicks this season. When Mitchell Robinson went down with an injury, Hartenstein was pushed into a bigger role and did not disappoint.
Averaging 7.8 points on 64.4 percent shooting from the field, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals, he filled the void incredibly well. Doing it little bit of everything on the court, Hartenstein earned himself a solid pay raise this summer and plenty of suitors to try and lure him away from the Knicks.
One of those teams is Oklahoma. The Thunder could really use an inside presence and a strong rebounder. Recently, rumors emerged that the Magic could also be interested in Hartenstein, however.
If they are looking to add a center, Hartenstein is definitely one of the best options on the market. He brings toughness, strong rebounding on both ends of the floor, great efficiency around the rim, and some solid defense.
The question is just if he would even want to leave the Knicks and how much the Magic would be willing to spend on a center. After all, Hartenstein has already said that he would love to stay with the Knicks, and the Magic also have other needs to address in the offseason.