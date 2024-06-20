Magic free agency: Ranking the top available centers in 2024
By Elaine Blum
3. Jalen Smith
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith has a $5.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, the expectation around the league is that he will decline it and become an unrestricted free agent.
If that is indeed the case, Smith could garner some interest in the free agent market. He is not a traditional center who will get tons of rebounds or protect the rim—last season, he averaged 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game as a reserve—but he is a good outside shooter for a center. In 2023-24, Smith shot 42.4 percent from three on 2.4 attempts per game.
On a team that struggles with 3-point shooting like the Magic, anyone who is comfortable from beyond the arc would be a welcome addition. In the playoffs, Smith's minutes decreased dramatically, however, which is concerning. The Magic need players who can help them win at the highest level, especially considering Wendell Carter Jr.'s injury trouble.
Plus, if the Magic went out to get another center, they would probably prefer to get a rim protector. If Goga Bitadze leaves in free agency, Jonathan Isaac would be the only rim protector left on the roster.