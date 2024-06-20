Magic free agency: Ranking the top available centers in 2024
By Elaine Blum
All the focus for the Magic's 2024 offseason has been on bringing in shooting and point guard help. Those are definitely pressing needs, especially the shooting, but the Magic could also be in the market for a center.
Someone who can protect the rim and fit the team's defensive identity would be perfect. You have to work with what is available, however.
So, let's look at some free-agent centers the Magic could monitor over the summer.
4. Jonas Valanciunas
Averaging 12.2 points on 55.9 percent shooting from the field, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 82 regular season games, Jonas Valanciunas was a productive starting center. He is one of the stronger big men out there and a great option if you want a strong body to own the paint.
With virtually no outside shot in his arsenal, Valanciunas is a very traditional center relying heavily on post-ups and second-chance points for his scoring.
That might not be what the Magic are looking for, however. With the team's current lack of 3-point threats, they might not want someone who plays primarily in the paint and will block driving lanes for Paolo Banchero. Plus, the big man is not very good when forced to switch on smaller defenders.
Still, if you are looking at the best available centers in free agency, Valanciunas deserves some consideration.