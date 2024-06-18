Magic could get the steal of free agency if capologist's prediction is right
By Elaine Blum
With the NBA Finals officially over and the Boston Celtics hanging banner number 18, it is time for everyone to focus their undivided attention on the offseason. ESPN's Bobby Marks did just that, predicting contracts for some upcoming free agents.
Unsurprisingly, the Magic received a lot of comments in the article. He mentioned Orlando as one of the teams that would be a fitting landing spot for Paul George, Tyus Jones, and Klay Thompson. The latter is where things get interesting.
If Bobby Marks' prediction is right, the Magic could end up with a great steal in free agency
After the summer, we might see Klay Thompson on a new team for the first time in his NBA career. Thompson and the Warriors have not yet come to an agreement for a new contract, and other teams out there could lure him away from Golden State.
The Magic are one of those teams. They desperately need someone who can stretch the floor. Thompson can do that without even having the ball in his hands a lot. His reputation as one of the best shooters in the game does that for him.
At the same time, however, Thompson is clearly declining, and understandably so. He is getting older and suffered some catastrophic injuries. While the Magic could still use his gravity as an outside threat and championship experience, they do not want to overpay him.
The veteran still put up solid numbers, averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shooting 38.7 percent from long range. And yet, his relegation to the bench in favor of a rookie and his 0-10 shooting performance in the Warriors' final Play-In Tournament loss are what sticks out about his season. He is not the old Klay Thompson anymore. Nevertheless, he still has value and an elite skill set the Magic would love to have at the right price.
Marks' prediction has Thompson coming with a relatively cheap price tag and a two-year $70 million deal. That would make him by far the highest-paid player on the roster—as the team is currently constructed—but it is not a crazy price for a shooter of his caliber with championship experience.
Plus, the duration of the contract would be great. Two years seems like just enough time to take advantage of Thompson's talent before he declines more, and the Magic's payroll increases significantly due to Paolo Banchero's extension.
If Marks is correct, the Magic could get the steal of this year's free agency class. Unfortunately, they won't be the only team interested in Thompson. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers are likely monitoring his situation as well and obviously, the dream is that he, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green will all be Warriors for life. That alone might be enough to convince Thompson to stay with the Warriors, even if he has to take a pay cut and be satisfied with a short contract.