Magic could flame out in playoffs again if they don’t address this major issue
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic may not be considered title contenders yet, especially considering some of the moves their Eastern Conference competition made, but the team still has expectations it would like to meet. Making the playoffs is a big part of that. After last season’s success, it would be quite a disappointment if the Magic did not return to the playoffs.
Considering how close the Magic came to winning their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, just making the playoffs might not be enough for some players and fans. The Magic only needed one more win to advance during their first playoff run with this core group. Shouldn’t they be able to do more the second time around?
Theoretically, yes. However, growth in the NBA is not always linear. The Magic can still take steps forward, even if they do not rise in the standings or win a playoff series. Right now, that seems like the more realistic outcome of the 2024-25 season.
The Magic still have some serious issues to sort out if they want to avoid flaming out in the playoffs again.
Paolo Banchero needs more help at the highest level
Young players rarely excel in their first playoff appearance. Even the Magic’s superstar in the making, Paolo Banchero, struggled in certain areas. He committed 4.6 turnovers per game, struggling to take care of the ball.
And yet, Banchero was the one Magic player who elevated his game in the playoffs. He averaged 27 points on 40 percent shooting from three, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Only once, he did not hit the twenty-point mark. He led the Magic in pretty much every statistical category throughout the playoffs and tried his hardest to keep his team’s season alive, scoring 38 points in Game 7.
Ultimately it was not enough, though, and some of his teammates failed to step up. Franz Wagner received the brunt of the criticism. His performances in games 4 and 6 will forever be overshadowed by his bad Game 7 and his struggles from the 3-point line. Wagner shot only 26.5 percent from three in the playoffs.
He is not the only one who failed to step up, though. Jalen Suggs, who had evolved into an excellent 3-point shooter in the regular season, shot only 29.2 percent from three. He had been the Magic’s only reliable volume shooter during the regular season but failed to show the same thing when it mattered most.
Wendell Carter Jr. averaged fewer rebounds than both Banchero and Wagner. Cole Anthony went from being the Magic’s sixth man to averaging only 5.1 points per game on 31.7 percent shooting from the field. Gary Harris shot barely over 31.8 percent from three despite being one of the few Magic players with previous playoff experience.
Considering how much so many players struggled in the playoffs, it is even more impressive that the Magic pushed the Cavaliers to seven games. It also shows what needs to change the second time around. Banchero needs to be better when it comes to taking care of the ball, but he will also have to get more help from his teammates.