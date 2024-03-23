Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for March 23 (Orlando automatic at home)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic's matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic have been dominant at home all season long, and they will look to keep that going against the Sacramento Kings, who are coming off a rough road loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
Sacramento is battling for Play-In tournament position in the Western Conference, with the team sitting just outside of the No. 6 seed.
The Orlando Magic leapfrogged the New York Knicks for the No. 4 seed after New York’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Orlando is looking to stay there by handling business at home.
Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for the Kings-Magic matchup tonight:
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic odds, spread and total
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 40-29
- Magic record: 42-28
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Sacramento Kings injury report
- Jordan Ford – out
- Kevin Huerter – out
- Trey Lyles – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Sasha Vezenkov – questionable
Orlando Magic injury report
- Gary Harris – questionable
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis: In his first meeting with the Orlando Magic, Domantas Sabonis went off, grabbing 23 rebounds and scoring 22 points while putting up a triple-double in Sacramento's double-overtime win. He has taken fewer than 10 shots in each of his last two games, but one has to think that he will be more aggressive in this game.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Paolo Banchero had a 43-point game against the Sacramento Kings earlier this season, but the Orlando Magic still came up short. The Magic are hoping they do not need him to score that much to win this game. But Banchero has been very consistent this season, scoring 20 or more points in eight of his last 11 games.
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
The best trend in basketball takes center stage again on Saturday night.
The Orlando Magic are nearly automatic as home favorites this season, going 16-3 against the spread, and I do not plan on fading them here – even against a good Sacramento Kings team.
Sacramento enters this game with a 12-7 against-the-spread record as a road underdog. But the Magic have been money at home no matter the circumstance, ranking No. 3 in defensive rating and No. 5 in net rating at Kia Center this season.
The Kings are down a couple of key rotation pieces in Trey Lyles and Kevin Huerter. And the team lost outright as a major road favorite to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
That is a little concerning entering this game, which is the third in four nights for the Kings on their road trip.
Orlando is not only winning games and covering at home, but it is winning them in style, posting an average margin of victory of 13.5 points in those games.
Give me the Magic to move to 17-3 against the spread as home favorites this season.
Pick: Magic -3.5 (-105)
