JJ Redick eliminates Orlando Magic’s chances to land Lakers guard again
By Elaine Blum
When the Orlando Magic entered the 2024 offseason, their needs were obvious. Most fans were eying players like Malik Monk and D’Angelo Russel in free agency to get the Magic a guard who can score, space the floor, and set up his teammates.
Both Monk and Russell decided to stay with their respective teams, though, and the Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope instead. While Caldwell-Pope is the ideal fit for the Magic’s defensive identity and adds a good 3-point shooter, he is not the kind of dynamic, offensive-minded guard many fans imagined would complete this Magic roster.
While Monk made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Sacramento Kings for as long as possible, Russell’s future with the Lakers seemed unsure. It seemed he could be available on the trade block if the Magic were forced to make a trade to improve the team’s offensive production before the trade deadline.
There are some real concerns with the vision of adding Russell to the Orlando Magic. He is not the kind of long defender the Magic tend to go for and he has not helped a team win at the highest level yet. But, if any team is in the position to mask someone’s defensive shortcomings, it is the Orlando Magic.
No matter how you feel about the Magic pursuing Russell, JJ Redick’s recent comments seemingly buried that idea.
JJ Redick has big plans for D’Angelo Russell on the Lakers
After spending the entire offseason in trade rumors, Russell’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers seems settled. In his postseason press conference, JJ Redick revealed his plans for the guard.
“He‘s going to have a major role on this team,” he said. “I think the thing that D-Lo and I have talked about a lot is: Let’s put you in a position to have a career year.”
While this is good news for Russell, it means that one potential trade partner for the Magic is likely off the board. The Lakers were rumored to be interested in Wendell Carter Jr., so the two teams could have likely agreed to a trade. Orlando would have to be really desperate to bring in a player who does not fit their defensive identity, though. The front office had the chance to go after an offensive-minded player in the offseason and elected not to.
Everyone involved with the Magic appears convinced that they can solve the team’s offensive issues via internal improvements and smaller tweaks to the rotation. They may be right. It would not be fair that this group of young players simply cannot make the necessary improvements.
It is also risky, though. If the internal improvement is not enough, the Magic will flame out offensively without some external help.