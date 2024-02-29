Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Thursday, Feb. 29 (Orlando stays hot at home)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Utah Jazz-Orlando Magic.
The All-Star Break did little to help the struggling Utah Jazz, who dropped two of their first three games in the second half, falling to a pair of sub-par squads in the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks without Trae Young.
The Jazz showed little fight in Tuesday’s 27-point loss to the Hawks. They continue their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Orlando Magic, which has won 10 of their last 14 games. The Orlando Magic cruised over the Brooklyn Nets 108-81 on Tuesday night and has been great inside the Kia Center this season.
Can they pull away from the sinking Jazz? Here is the betting preview for Thursday's cross-conference clash with a best bet.
If you are looking to bet on any NBA game this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Jazz vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Jazz vs. Magic how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 29
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Jazz record: 27-32
- Magic record: 33-26
Jazz vs. Magic injury report
Utah Jazz
- Otto Porter Jr. (not with team): out
- Walker Kessler (foot): questionable
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (illness): questionable (eds. note: Isaac has since been ruled out)
- Paolo Banchero (illness): questionable
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton: The former first-round pick was one of the few bright spots for the Utah Jazz in its loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Sexton, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, turned in 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. Before that performance, Sexton had a double-double (16 points, 10 assists) in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: Wagner looks back to his old self after missing nearly three weeks in January. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 22.2 points per game in February and is shooting 52.8 percent from the field this month. Wagner went 8 for 11 from the field in Tuesday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with 21 points before sitting out the fourth quarter in the blowout victory.
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
Looking at the season in full, the Utah Jazz are one of the best against-the-spread teams at 31-27-1 (No. 8 in the NBA). But the majority of that success has been in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are 19-10 against the spread at home this season but have struggled mightily away from the Delta Center.
On the road, Utah is 12-17-1 against the spread, which is the seventh-worst mark in the NBA. Now, amid a dreadful stretch, the team will face an Orlando Magic squad that excels with home-court advantage. The Magic are the No. 2 against-the-spread team at home in the NBA this season with an 18-8 mark.
Furthermore, Utah’s offense has been the biggest factor in its road woes. The Jazz are No. 9 in the NBA in scoring but put up 10.9 points per game less on the road (112.3) than at home (123.2). They will get an Orlando team that is No. 5 in defensive rating and is top-5 in the league in second-chance points allowed.
Overall, Orlando is 4-1 in its last five games as a favorite of five or more points and they stay hot on Thursday.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.