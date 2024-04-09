Jamahl Mosley Coach of the Year odds surge in final week of NBA regular season
Jamahl Mosley has a chance to win the NBA Coach of the Year award if the Orlando Magic close out the 2024 season strong.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic could control their own destiny to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. That makes coach Jamahl Mosley's Coach of the Year odds a major value.
Right now, Mosley is behind Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, who are both deserving of the honor, in the betting odds. But Mosley's case would get a lot stronger if Orlando is the No. 2 seed in the East after missing the playoffs last season.
The Orlando Magic take on the Houston Rockets tonight, but they have a chance to beat the Bucks twice in the final stretch to secure the No. 2 spot.
Orlando Magic remaining schedule
- @ Houston Rockets
- @ Milwaukee Bucks
- @ Philadelphia 76ers
- vs. Milwaukee Bucks
If Orlando wins out, it will be the No. 2 seed, as it holds the tiebreaker over the New York Knicks (who have the same record as the Orlando Magic). The Orlando Magic also lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings and would win the tiebreaker with them as the potential Southeast Division champions.
What a leap it would be for Jamahl Mosley's squad to earn the No. 2 seed, and it would likely shrink his odds from the current +540 that they are at now. It would not guarantee him the honor, but it would make the final race a little more interesting than the odds currently suggest.
Jamahl Mosley Coach of the Year odds
At +540, Mosley has an implied probability of just 15.63 percent to win the Coach of the Year, but with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves both potentially missing out on the top spot in the West to the Denver Nuggets, does that strengthen Mosley's case?
If the Magic can pull off multiple wins over the Bucks in the final four games, there is going to be some momentum on the side of the Magic coach. Plus, if Finch and the Wolves finish higher than the Thunder in the standings, does the entire market shift?
Mosley is worth a sprinkle on his odds in the final week of the regular season.
If you’re looking to bet on the Coach of the Year, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.