How the Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 roster came together
The rest of the bench
The Orlando Magic will have plenty of battles to watch when training camp begins in about five weeks. The team likes to go 10 deep with its bench. But there are going to be some young players fighting for their spot on the team. And some young players fighting for their spots in the league.
Orlando seemingly worked to maintain its rotations throughout the season. So some players on this list are going to get some extended time in the starting lineup, even if they are out of the rotation when the team gets deeper into the season.
Jett Howard: No. 11 Pick, 2023 NBA Draft
Orlando Magic fans were a little frustrated with Jett Howard's gap year in the G-League last year for his rookie year. Only time will tell if it pays off for him and the Orlando Magic.
But right now the 2023 Draft seems on thin ice for the Magic with both Jett Howard and Anthony Black facing uncertain futures.
Still, Howard is only in his second year. And he has the one skill the Magic desperately need with his shooting. He looked much improved during Summer League. Howard should be fighting for a spot in the rotation throughout the year.
Goga Bitadze: Signed as Free Agent (Feb. 13, 2023)
Goga Bitadze's story is still a pretty incredible one. He was cut by the Indiana Pacers to make room for a trade so they could cut the player they acquired in a pure salary dump move. The Orlando Magic gave him a second chance and he found a home—capped off with signing a three-year deal this summer.
Bitadze was and remains vital to the Magic and a stellar find for a player picked up off the waiver wire so late in the 2023 season.
Goga Bitadze is a good shot blocker and stepped in to start when Wendell Carter missed time early in the season. He anchored the team's nine-game win streak in November. And the Magic know he is reliable for whatever minutes they can find for him. There are just precious few to give.
Tristan da Silva: No. 16 Pick, 2024 NBA Draft
There is a lot of excitement for the Orlando Magic's No. 16 pick in Tristan da Silva. Da Silva brings some veteran experience as a senior in college. He is expected to step in and fit right in as a shooter, cutter and defender. Da Silva showed all of that in Summer League.
This feels like another good culture fit for the Magic and yet another promising player the team has drafted.
Finding minutes for him though will be tough. This is a deep Magic team with a lot of quality players especially at his forward position. Da Silva, like all the young players, has to earn his spot and prove he can play. Whether he will get that opportunity without injuries will be determined in training camp.
Caleb Houstan: No. 32 Pick, 2022 NBA Draft
As an organization and as a team, the Orlando Magic still love Caleb Houstan. He has been labeled "The Machine" for his work ethic and habits. That has garnered him a lot of trust. He started in 13 games last year and had some strong moments.
Houstan's shooting remains a valuable asset for the team. But he is fighting for his spot on the team and a more consistent role.
Considering how rarely the Magic have used second-round picks under Jeff Weltman, Caleb Houstan is a rare species on the roster. But consistency has remained an issue for him despite his shooting prowess.
Cory Joseph: Signed as Free Agent (July 19, 2024)
The Orlando Magic spent their last roster spot to bolster their point guard and bring a steady hand and veteran to the end of the bench. Cory Joseph has proven himself in a 13-year NBA career as someone who will not make mistakes and not make too many waves. A solid addition to the end of the bench.
Trevelin Queen (Two-Way): Signed as Free Agent (Sept. 12, 2023)
Trevelin Queen was added to the roster during training camp and signed to a two-way deal shortly after. He proved throughout last season that he was a high-level G-League player and an energetic player who could contribute when the team needed him.