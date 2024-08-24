How the Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 roster came together
The key reserves
The Orlando Magic's biggest strength is their depth and the way they are able to maintain their defensive identity even when their bench comes in.
Orlando went 10 deep last year and had the fourth highest-scoring bench in the league. Few teams could stand up to the Magic's ability to put pressure on the defense and often build leads for their starters to maintain.
Orlando's bench went through some changes this offseason. Even figuring out who will ultimately get minutes is difficult to determine ahead of training camp. But the Magic still have one of the best benches in the league.
Jonathan Isaac: No. 6 Pick, 2017 NBA Draft
Jonathan Isaac is now the longest-tenured player on the Orlando Magic having been a part of teams of really three different eras—the late rebuild era, the Steve Clifford era and now the Jamahl Mosley era.
The Magic drafted Isaac to be one of their featured players. Injuries kept him from realizing his full potential—both early in his career and his sojourn with his knee injury and torn ACL in 2020.
Last year, Isaac was finally healthy. He was unleashed defensively. And he figures to be one of the most key players off the bench for the Magic, after signing a new extension with the Magic this offseason.
Cole Anthony: No. 15 Pick, 2020 Draft
Cole Anthony is the one Orlando Magic draft pick on the roster who does not fit the type. The team took the high-scoring guard coming off their 2020 Playoff appearance, hoping he would boost their bench. Quickly, Anthony got thrown into a starting role and the Magic's goals changed.
Anthony knows exactly what he provides as a scorer first. The Magic have always loved pairing him with another playmaker. And while Anthony does not have the defensive size the team typically likes, he defends with effort which is what the team asks for.
Undoubtedly, the Magic lean on Anthony to lead the second unit in scoring. He is coming off an uneven 2024 season. And so the Magic are hoping to see Anthony bounce back and give them the scoring that fits the rookie extension that kicks in this season.
Moe Wagner: Signed as Free Agent (April 27, 2021)
The Orlando Magic have not dipped their toes too often into free agency since Jeff Weltman took over and during this rebuild. Weltman has been content to build internally and rely on continuity. Why wouldn't he? He has been successful.
But he has two clear free agency wins—late-season signings of Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze. Orlando has built its center depth and rotation on late-season signings that have netted players who are vital to the team's success.
Moe Wagner is the first of these successes. He has transformed himself into a solid backup center option and someone who has completely embraced the culture the Magic have built. Wagner is vital to the team's success because he is a hard roller and a willing and improving defender.
Wagner is one of the great finds in Weltman's tenure with the team.
Anthony Black: No. 6 Pick, 2023 NBA Draft
The Orlando Magic have a type with all of their draft picks, going for oversized playmakers and positionally versatile players who can defend multiple positions. In many ways, Anthony Black fits that bill perfectly. He gives the Magic exactly what they are looking for.
His rookie year was probably meant to be somewhat similar to Jett Howard's—a gap year where he gained experience and seasoning. But early season injuries threw him into the fire, even as the Magic tried to limit his role and put him in places to succeed.
Nobody quite knows what Black's potential is even at this point. But with Markelle Fultz off the roster, Anthony Black figures to be called on for a bigger role. And the Magic's point guard future likely leans on whether Black can perform.
Gary Harris: Trade with Denver Nuggets (March 25, 2021)
The Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon trade has not worked out in the team's favor as well as their deal for Nikola Vucevic did. R.J. Hampton flamed out. The pick the Magic acquired in the deal is still pending for 2025. Gary Harris has been solid, but not earth-shattering.
Harris has been in the crosshairs for fans after his poor showing in the series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Orlando Magic still re-signed him this summer, signing what seems like a luxury in a veteran shooter. And a bench role might be better for the veteran shooter.
Harris has still had a good run with the Magic, averaging 9.0 points per game and shooting 39.2 percent in four seasons with the Magic now. Harris will settle into a bench role and should hold down the spot until a young player takes his place.