How the Orlando Magic can attack the last three months of the season
The Orlando Magic are in the thick of a jumbled Eastern Conference playoff race. With the trade deadline closing in and some key conference games coming up, here are the three keys to maximize success as the regular season finishes up.
How the Orlando Magic can attack the last three months of the season
Make a trade for a veteran player before the deadline
The trade deadline is closing in fast and it is shaping up to be a pretty important date for the Magic to improve their roster this year to secure a playoff position. This is not shaping up to be a huge deadline in Orlando.
The Magic tend to be patient and are unlikely to trade for a star player like Anfernee Simons or Dejounte Murray. But the urgency to make a move and improve the team, let alone stay in the playoff chase, is growing.
As discussed multiple times here, trading for a veteran role player who can space the floor for the squad alongside Paolo Banchero and co.
The Magic have not been included in many superstar trades. But it has not stopped fans from thinking big at this deadline. And it is easy to see the path for the Magic to get involved in these deals.
But the much smarter role is letting the trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs grow at the helm of this team for the rest of the season, even if the team continues to slip down the standings. Adding a player like Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers gives the Orlando Magic playoff experience and a proven veteran point guard who can space the floor and run the offense.
Not to mention, Brogdon has another year on his contract, giving the Magic a second year to grow and develop with him guiding the team. He would not be a short-term fix.
As much as the fans and the team love a player like Markelle Fultz, he is becoming more of an odd man out given his lack of spacing and Jalen Suggs' ascent. Fultz is a great player in his own right. But in a move to improve the roster, he is at the top of the list regarding assets to let go.