Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for March 19 (Orlando dominates at home)
The Orlando Magic have been elite at home -- especially when favored -- this season. Here is how to bet on them on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic continue their quest for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night in yet another winnable matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte comes into this game with just 17 wins on the season, and the team is 2-8 straight up in its last 10 games.
The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are 8-2 in their last 10 and have won three straight, including a win and cover at home against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
There is no doubt the Magic deserve to be favored in this spot, but can they add to their NBA-best record against the spread as a home favorite?
If you are looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s break down the latest odds, key players and my best bet for Tuesday night’s game:
Hornets vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hornets record: 17-51
- Magic record: 40-28
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Charlotte Hornets injury report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Leaky Black – out
- Marques Bolden – out
- Seth Curry – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Mark Williams – out
Orlando Magic injury report
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jett Howard – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Charlotte Hornets
Tre Mann: Tre Mann is getting a chance to showcase his game after coming over in a deadline deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former first-round pick is coming off a 21-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers. On the season, he is averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: Fresh off an efficient 22-point game against the Toronto Raptors, Franz Wagner is looking to take advantage of one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA this season. The Magic star is averaging 20.1 points per game on the season, but he has cleared 20 points just twice this month. Can he have a big game on Tuesday?
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
This is one of the easier bets to make this season.
Orlando has been elite at home, going 15-3 against the spread as a home favorite, and I do not plan on fading the team now.
The Orlando Magic also get the benefit of facing a Charlotte Hornets team that is just 12-22 against the spread as a road underdog. The Hornets have been brutal away from home all season, going 8-27 straight up in 35 games.
So far this season, Orlando has wins by 12 and 13 points against the Hornets, and I expect another double-digit win tonight when looking at these teams’ recent performance.
During the last 10 games, the Hornets are just 26th in net rating while the Magic are No. 4 in the league!
Give me the Magic in a no-brainer matchup at home.
Pick: Magic -13.5 (-112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.