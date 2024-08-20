Full NBA 2K25 Ratings for the Orlando Magic
Every year, the announcement and subsequent release of a new NBA 2K game create plenty of buzz and excitement among basketball fans. It is a chance for anyone to emerge themselves in an NBA game, create their perfect player or their dream team, and show off their skills on the virtual court.
Player ratings are one of the most important parts of the game, as they reflect players' abilities and reputation. Getting a high rating in the game is a badge of honor in real life.
Thus, this article will provide a comprehensive look at the NBA 2K25 ratings for the Orlando Magic.
Overview of the Orlando Magic's Ratings in NBA 2K25
Team Rating Breakdown
Player
Position
Rating
Paolo Banchero
Forward
89
Franz Wagner
Wing
86
Jalen Suggs
Guard
82
Wendell Carter Jr.
Center
80
Cole Anthony
Guard
79
Jonathan Isaac
Forward
79
Moritz Wagner
Center
78
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Wing
78
Gary Harris
Wing
76
Anthony Black
Guard
75
Goga Bitadze
Center
75
Caleb Houstan
Wing
72
Cory Joseph
Guard
72
Jett Howard
Wing
71
Tristan da Silva
Forward
70
Kevon Harris
Wing
69
Trevelin Queen
Wing
67
Notable Changes from NBA 2K24
The most notable change compared to NBA 2K24 is that almost all Magic players' overall ratings were increased. Wendell Carter Jr. is the only rotational player whose rating went down. It dropped by one point to an 80 overall rating.
Jalen Suggs's overall rating marked the biggest jump in terms of launch ratings. When NBA 2K24 was first released, Suggs was rated 76 overall but increased his rating to 84 throughout the season. This time around, he will start off with an 82 overall rating. His perimeter defense is his biggest asset in the game, as it is in real life. With a 93 perimeter defense rating, he is one of the best guard defenders in the game.
Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero rose in the top 100 ratings, ranking 30th ahead of players like Bam Adebayo, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Zion Williamson.
Overall, the new NBA 2K25 ratings reflect the Magic's emergence as one of the young up-and-coming teams in the league last season and noted most player's improvements in various areas of the game. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs are all in the top 25 of NBA 2K25's list of players aged 25 and under.
Individual Player Ratings
Core players
1. Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero is the Magic's highest-rated player in NBA 2K25. He is categorized as a playmaking 3-level threat, and two of his best attributes are shot IQ and offensive consistency. Considering that he only averaged 33.9 percent shooting from three last season his 81 three-point shot rating is somewhat surprising. No doubt, his playoff performance has something to do with that. Banchero also has a total of 28 badges, including three gold ones.
2. Franz Wagner
Unsurprisingly Franz Wagner has the second-highest overall rating for the Magic. He is great as an inside scorer in the game, earning the gold Pro Touch badge as well as eight others. 86 is the highest overall rating Wagner has achieved so far, but that should change if he has a successful season.
3. Jalen Suggs
Jalen Suggs features the third-highest overall rating on the Magic in NBA 2K25. His archetype is a 2-way Floor-Spacing Slasher, and his perimeter defense is one of his best attributes. Suggs has four bronze badges--two for playmaking, one for finishing, and one for his defense.
The other starters
4. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has kept his NBA 2K rating rather consistent over recent years, fluctuating between a 76 and 78 overall rating. He is an elite shooter and defender in the game, earning 18 badges--12 for his shooting and 6 for defense/rebounding. Overall, the addition of Caldwell-Pope strengthened the Magic's defensive rating and improved their 3-point rating.
5. Wendell Carter Jr.
Wendell Carter Jr.'s overall rating took a bit of a hit in NBA 2K25, falling to 80. A bounce-back season from him should remedy that, though. Carter Jr. is a good rebounder and inside scorer in the game with great post hooks and fades as well as 8 badges.
Some key rotational players
6. Jonathan Isaac
Just as in real life, Jonathan Isaac's biggest asset in NBA 2K25 is his defense. His block rating of 92 has him ranked sixth in that category. He can also space the floor with an 81 three-point shot rating. Isaac has six bronze badges in NBA 2K25, all of them to increase his defense.
7. Cole Anthony
In NBA 2K25, Cole Anthony is at his best close to the basket. With a 92 close shot rating, he will rarely miss close to the basket. He is also a solid playmaker. Anthony has seven bronze badges in NBA 2K25 in the categories of shooting, playmaking, and finishing.
8. Moritz Wagner
In NBA 2K25, Moritz Wagner's best attributes are the close shot and shot IQ. He also has a serviceable 3-point shot, however, and can score reliably from several areas of the court. Wagner has one badge that increases his ability to hit spot-up threes.