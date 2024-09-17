Full list of players with Orlando Magic ties who are in the Hall of Fame
By Elaine Blum
Most NBA players have the same career goals: win a championship, be an All-Star, enter the conversation for any major regular season award, and make the Hall of Fame. The latter is an especially significant honor, as the Hall of Fame recognizes only the greatest in the sport of basketball.
Over 400 players have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame along with several coaches. Despite being one of the younger NBA franchises, the Orlando Magic are rather well-represented among players in the Hall of Fame. Several of them have ties to the franchise.
Dominique Wilkins (inducted in 2006)
Dominique Wilkins is known for his acrobatic dunks but he also made nine All-Star teams over his career and seven All-NBA teams. Wilkins spent the biggest part of his career with the Atlanta Hawks where he played from 1982 to 1994. His ties with the Magic may not be as strong but he spent his final NBA season in Orlando. In the 1998-99 season, Wilkins played 27 games with the Magic, averaging 5.1 points per game.
Patrick Ewing (inducted in 2008)
Patrick Ewing is a New York Knicks legend, playing for the franchise from 1985 to 2000. During that time, he made eleven All-Star appearances and seven All-NBA teams. Due to his success in New York, it is easy to forget that Ewing finished his career in Orlando. Ewing played 65 games with the Orlando Magic in the 2001-02 season averaging six points and four rebounds per game before announcing his retirement.
Shaquille O’Neal (inducted in 2016)
Shaquille O’Neal’s biggest successes came after he left Orlando but he and the Magic will forever be connected. Orlando is where O’Neal started his career and first made a name for himself. In return, he was the franchise’s first big star and put the team on the map. O’Neal played four seasons with the Magic between 1992 and 1996. Over that stretch, he averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game.
Tracy McGrady (inducted in 2017)
Over his long NBA career, Tracy McGrady collected many accolades. He was named to seven All-Star teams, made seven All-NBA teams, won the Most Improved Player award in 2001, and led the league in scoring twice. A lot of this happened while he was playing for the Orlando Magic from 2000 to 2004. With the Magic, McGrady averaged 28.1 points, 7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1 block per game.
Grant Hill (inducted in 2018)
Grant Hill played for the Orlando Magic from 2000 to 2007. During that time, he dealt with some serious injuries but still averaged 16.4 points, 5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Hill eventually left the Magic after a disappointing playoff appearance and signed with the Phoenix Suns. Over his career, Hill collected seven All-Star appearances and was named to five All-NBA teams.
Ben Wallace (inducted in 2021)
Ben Wallace was a defensive standout, winning four Defensive Player of the Year awards and making six All-Defensive teams. Wallace led the NBA in rebounding twice and in blocks once. He also made four All-Star appearances, was named to five All-NBA teams, and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons. Most of his success came after Wallace left the Magic but he still has ties to the franchise, playing there in the 1999-00 season.