Franz Wagner career highs: Running through some of the most impressive games of Wagner’s career
By Elaine Blum
Franz Wagner is still a young player but the Magic believe he will be an All-Star sooner rather than later. That became clear when they gave him a max rookie extension this summer. Wagner has struggled with his shot lately but there is still reason for optimism and he has already shown his potential several times.
Despite just getting ready for his fourth NBA season, Wagner has already put together some impressive games with the Magic.
Wagner’s first 30-point game of his career
Franz Wagner wasted little time in his rookie season and recorded his first 30-point game and career-high in late December of his first NBA season. The Magic lost to the Milwaukee Bucks but Wagner’s performance was still impressive. He recorded 38 points on incredibly efficient shooting, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal.
Wagner ties his career high
Once Wagner hit the 38-point mark, it took him a while to get back there. In early February 2024, he tied his career high in a win over the Detroit Pistons. Wagner converted 17 of his 25 field goal attempts, including 4 of 7 from three, into 38 points and added 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal to the mix. While the Pistons were not a very fearsome opponent last season, his scoring output and efficiency were impressive.
Wagner’s first big playoff game
The Magic struggled in their first few playoff games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and it wasn’t until Game 4 that Wagner had a big night. Securing the Magic’s second win of the series, he recorded his first 30-point game and his first double-double of the playoffs. Wagner finished the game with an impressive 34 points on efficient shooting, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block. The 13 rebounds marked a career-high for him.
Wagner steps up in the Magic’s first elimination game
Young teams don’t often fare well in their first elimination game in the playoffs. The Magic did. They got a 103-96 win in Game 6 and forced a Game 7 in Cleveland. Despite some inefficient shooting, Franz Wagner was a big part of that win. Unfortunately, his performance will forever be overshadowed by his bad Game 7.
Still, Wagner dropped 26 points in his first elimination game in the playoffs. That’s impressive. While he only converted seven of his sixteen field goal attempts and went one of five from three, Wagner made all of his eleven free throw attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists, blocked two shots, and got a steal. It was not a perfect game but it was enough to secure the win and keep the Magic’s season alive.