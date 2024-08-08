Every Orlando Magic player in history to wear #5
By Elaine Blum
Since joining the NBA in 1989, the Orlando Magic have had some big names on the roster—from Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, and Dwight Howard to younger guys who are still building their reputation as stars in the league.
One of those young players growing into stardom in Orlando is Paolo Banchero. Wearing a Magic uniform for just two seasons, Banchero has already made an All-Star appearance and led his team to the playoffs. If he stays in Orlando for a long time, Banchero might end up joining the list of franchise greats.
If that is the case, number five will forever be associated with Banchero in Orlando. He is not the first player to wear that number, though. So, let's take a look at the other Magic players who wore number 5.
Paolo Banchero (since 2022-23 season)
Paolo Banchero is the Magic's most recent number-one draft pick. He quickly established himself as the new face of the franchise and will dictate how far the Magic can go in the next few years.
Mo Bamba (2018-19 season to 2021-22 season)
Coming out of college, Mo Bamba impressed NBA scouts with his size, shot-blocking ability, and speed. The Magic drafted him sixth overall in 2018, and he played for Orlando until a trade in 2023 sent him to the Lakers. Since then, Bamba has somewhat struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself, failing to live up to his potential.
Marreese Speights (2017-2018 season)
Marreese Speights won a title with the 2015 Golden State Warriors, marking his best statistical NBA season. A few seasons later, the veteran made his way to Orlando. For one season with the Magic, he wore number five and played his final NBA game before spending some time playing in China.
Victor Oladipo (2013-14 season to 2015-16 season)
In the 2013 NBA Draft, the Magic selected Victor Oladipo with the second overall pick. He had great potential and was named an All-Star twice while playing for the Pacers, but injuries limited his success. With the Magic, he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and was largely healthy. Nevertheless, the team traded him to the Thunder in a deal that brought Serge Ibaka to Orlando.
Quentin Richardson (2010-11 season to October 2012)
Quentin Richardson came to the Magic late in his career, playing for them during the 2010-11 and the 2011-12 seasons. A former Three-Point Contest champion, Richardson struggled from long-range with the Magic and was eventually waived in October 2012.
Keyon Dooling (2005-06 season to 2007-08 season)
Keyon Dooling had a long road to finally get to Orlando. The Magic originally drafted him tenth overall in 2000 but traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers. It wasn't until the 2005 offseason that he joined the Magic for three seasons before being traded to the New Jersey Nets.
Cuttino Mobley (2004-05 season)
Cuttino Mobley only wore number five for the Magic briefly. The former second-round pick joined the Magic in 2004 via trade and played just 23 games in a Magic uniform before being traded to the Sacramento Kings.
Juwan Howard (2003-04 season)
Two-time NBA champion and father of current Magic player Jett Howard had a brief stint with the Magic. In the 2003-04 season, he played 81 games for the Magic. After the season, he was traded to the Rockets in a big seven-player trade.
Jeryl Sasser (2001-02 season and 2002-2003)
Despite being a first-round pick in 2001, Jeryl Sasser had a short NBA career. He spent two seasons with the Magic, suiting up for 82 total games and producing little. After his second season with the Magic, he went to play overseas.
Ron Mercer (1999-00 season)
Ron Mercer wore number five for the Magic in just a total of 31 games, as he only joined the team in the 1999-02 season after playing 37 games with the Nuggets. He left after the season to sign with the Bulls instead.
Mark Price (1997-98 season)
Four-time All-Star Mark Price played his final NBA season with the Magic. After nine seasons with the Cavaliers and stints with the Washington Bullets and Golden State Warriors, he was eventually traded to Orlando. Price played 63 games with the Magic before being waived in June.
Dell Demps (1996-97 season)
After going undrafted in 1992, Dell Demps struggled to secure a spot in the NBA. In the 1996-97 season, he played two games with the Magic. Those were his last games in an NBA uniform.
Donald Royal (1992-93 season to 1996)
Donald Royal had two stints with the Magic. First, he played with the team between 1992 and 1996 and then again briefly in the 1997-98 season. His second stint in Orlando only consisted of two games, however, and he did not wear number five again.
Stephen Thompson (1992)
Stephen Thompson only played 19 total NBA games—18 with the Sacramento Kings and one with the Orlando Magic. In that one game during the 1991-92 season, he wore number five for the Magic.