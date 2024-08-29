Every Orlando Magic player in history to wear #23
By Elaine Blum
23 is one of the most storied jersey numbers in basketball. Legends in all areas of the game have worn it. Michael Jordan made it famous, setting an example for several players after him, like LeBron James, and the Minnesota Lynx just retired Maya Moore's jersey with the same number.
It is a number many young players want to wear to honor the greats that came before them. Magic rookie Tristan da Silva will continue that tradition, choosing 23 as his number in Orlando just like he did in college. The number does not have a very long history in Orlando, and da Silva has a chance to make it his own.
Tristan da Silva (starting in the 2024-25 season)
Tristan da Silva is the Magic's latest first-round pick. He may not have the makings of an NBA star, but da Silva looks like a solid role player ready to contribute soon. That is exactly what the Magic were looking for when they drafted him. Orlando needs someone who can provide forward depth, 3-point shooting, and solid defense. He will not play a huge role right away but could make a real difference in the Magic's playoff chase.
Jordan Bone (2020-21 season)
As a late second-round pick, Jordan Bone struggled to find his footing in the NBA. He played only 24 NBA games, 14 with the Magic. During that stint, he wore number 23.
Vic Law (2019-20 season)
After going undrafted in 2019, Vic Law played 8 NBA games. The only team he ever suited up for was the Orlando Magic. Since then, he moved on to playing overseas.
C.J. Wilcox (2016-17 season)
C.J. Wilcox played for two different NBA teams: the Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic. With the Magic, he wore number 23 over 22 games.
Mario Hezonja (2015-16 season)
Mario Hezonja came to the Magic as the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. In his first season, he wore number 23 before switching to number 8 for the rest of his Magic career. Hezonja's game never quite translated to the NBA, especially not at the level you would expect from a fifth-overall pick, and he only played five seasons in the league.
Jason Richardson (2010-11 season & 2011-12 season)
Two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson was traded to the Magic in December 2010 and became the first Magic player in a decade to wear number 23. Over two seasons, he averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Johnny Taylor (1999-00 season)
Johnny Taylor played for the Magic twice--first in the 1997-98 season and then again in the 1999-00 season. He only wore number 23 the second time he suited up for the Magic, playing five games. That also marked the end of his NBA career. After playing for the Magic for the second time, Taylor moved overseas and eventually became an assistant coach for the Osceola Magic.