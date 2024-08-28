Every Orlando Magic player in history to wear #22
By Elaine Blum
The Magic have had some big names on its rosters over the years. Some of the biggest ones are Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, and Dwight Howard, but new, young players are coming up right now and trying to establish themselves as franchise greats as well.
One of those players is Franz Wagner. He is the Magic's second star, and someone they believe will be an All-Star soon. He just signed a long-term max extension and is set to stay in Orlando for many years. If that is the case, number 22 will be associated with Franz Wagner for a long time. Others have come before him, though.
Franz Wagner (since the 2021-22 season)
The Magic drafted Franz Wagner eighth overall in 2021, and he quickly established himself as a franchise building block. Last season, he helped lead the Magic to their first playoff run with this young core. Despite a down year from three, Wagner averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game. The future looks bright for him and Orlando.
Otto Porter Jr. (2020-21 season)
Otto Porter Jr. only wore number 22 for the Magic very briefly. In the 2020-21 season, he played 28 total games--25 with the Chicago Bulls and three with the Magic. He came to Orlando in the Nikola Vucevic trade but did not remain with the team after the end of the season. Instead, he signed with the Golden State Warriors and won an NBA championship.
Jerian Grant (2018-19 season)
After being drafted 19th overall in 2015, Jerian Grant bounced around the basketball world, playing for four NBA teams and several EuroLeague teams. One of those NBA teams was Orlando. Grant spent the 2018-19 season with the Magic, wearing number 22 and averaging 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 60 games.
Solomon Jones (2013-14 season)
Solomon Jones had to find his way in the NBA as a second-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. That is not an easy thing to do, but Jones played 281 NBA games over his career. 11 of those games came with the Orlando Magic in the 2013-14 season while wearing number 22.
Matt Barnes (2009-10 season)
Despite being a second-round pick, Matt Barnes had a long NBA career, playing over 900 games for several NBA teams. In the 2009-10 season, he suited up for the Orlando Magic and started 14 playoff games while wearing number 22.
Reece Gaines (2003-04 season)
Reece Gaines began his NBA career with the Magic. Orlando drafted him fifteenth overall in 2003. Despite being a lottery pick, Gaines played little in his first season and was traded to the Houston Rockets.
Brooks Thompson (1994-95 season and 1995-96 season)
Brooks Thompson started his NBA career as a late first-round pick with the Orlando Magic. He did not play much, totaling only 71 games over two seasons, but Thompson was the first Magic player to wear number 22.