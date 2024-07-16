Every Orlando Magic player competing in the 2024 Olympic Games
By Elaine Blum
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to kick off later this month. There is a lot to look forward to for basketball fans all around the world, as the competition should be incredibly strong.
For a long time, Team USA was an undisputed super team in international competition. By now, the rest of the world has closed the gap, however, as several top players in the NBA will be representing their countries.
Canada has an incredibly strong team, headlined by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Germany is looking to defend its World Cup crown. France is playing twin towers Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic is suiting up for Serbia, and Giannis Antetokounmpo helped Greece qualify for the first time since 2008.
The stars will be on full display in Paris and not just in Team USA uniforms. Some Orlando Magic players are in the mix as well.
Orlando Magic Overview
The Orlando Magic just put together their first winning season with the current core of Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner. They already established themselves as a strong defensive team and are now looking to improve offensively.
This year was the first time the Magic made the playoffs since they lost in the first round in 2019. It has been much longer since they have won a series, however. The last time a Magic squad did that was in the 2009-10 season when Orlando beat the Atlanta Hawks 4-0.
Hopes are that this young team can break that streak and win a playoff series soon. First, there are Olympic Games to be played, however.
The Magic have been sending players to the Olympics for quite some time. Penny Hardaway, Horace Grant, and Dwight Howard, for example, all suited up for Team USA while playing for the Magic. Evan Fournier played for France in the 2020 Olympics and 2016.
List of Orlando Magic Olympians by country
As mentioned before, this year's Olympic competition bodes to feature many exciting games. Many of the brightest stars in the game will be on display, and Orlando Magic fans will get to watch some of their players as well.
Germany
Franz Wagner Moritz Wagner
The Wagner brothers and Team Germany are the reigning FIBA world champions, and looking to defend that status in Paris. They are one of the biggest threats to Team USA.
Has any Magic player won an Olympic medal
Penny Hardaway won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 1996 and Dwight Howard in 2008. Evan Fournier won a silver medal with France in Tokyo.
Franz and Moritz Wagner might have a chance to add their names to that list this year, but it will not come easy.