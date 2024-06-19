Every father/son pair to play in the NBA (plus NBA players with WNBA moms)
By Elaine Blum
Sometimes, athletic ability and the love for the same sport just runs in the family. If you grow up with a parent playing a professional sport, it must be hard not to fall in love with that same game or to aspire to similar heights as your parent. Thus, it is no surprise that there are several father/son pairs to play in the NBA.
The most notable one is likely the Curry family. Dell Curry had a successful NBA from 1986 to 2002 and then had two sons following in his footsteps. One even became a superstar and arguably the best shooter the game has seen.
It isn't just fathers that pass on the basketball gene, however.
NBA players whose mothers played in the WNBA
When JaVale McGee was drafted into the NBA in 2008, he was the first player whose mother played in the WNBA. Pamela McGee played for the Sacramento Monarchs and Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA as well as for Team USA and several professional teams overseas. She also has a daughter—Imani McGee—who played in the WNBA.
Since then, other WNBA sons have joined the league, including the Orlando Magic's own Paolo Banchero and Gary Harris. Rhonda Smith-Banchero and Joy Holmes-Harris both played in the American Basketball League before joining the WNBA in 2000 and 1999.
Jaden Ivey, who was drafted the same year as Banchero is also the son of a former WNBA player. His mother, Niele Ivey, played in the WNBA in the early 2000s and has since made a career as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team. Both Banchero and Ivey, the most recent draft picks on this list, have credited their mothers with helping them get to the NBA, giving them the recognition they deserve.
Since the WNBA is much younger than the NBA, the list of mother-son duos is still relatively short, especially compared to the extensive list of father-son duos that made it to the NBA.
Every father/son pair to play in the NBA
Father
Son
Greg Anthony
Cole Anthony
Rick Barry
Brent Barry
Henry Bibby
Mike Bibby
Manute Bol
Bol Bol
Melvin Booker
Devin Booker
Ron Brewer
Ronnie Brewer
Rick Brunson
Jalen Brunson
Joe Bryant
Kobe Bryant
Wayne Chapman
Rex Chapman
Charles Claxton
Nic Claxton
Richard Coffey
Amir Coffey
Norm Cook
Brian Cook
Corey Crowder
Jae Crowder
Dell Curry
Seth Curry, Stephen Curry
Dale Davis
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mark Davis
Johnny Davis
Terry Davis
Ed Davis
Darren Daye
Austin Daye
Larry Drew
Larry Drew II
Rich Dumas
Richard Dumas
Mike Dunleavy Sr.
Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Bill Edwards
Vincent Edwards
LeRoy Ellis
LeRon Ellis
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing Jr.
Bob Ferry
Danny Ferry
Winston Garland
Darius Garland
Dick Garrett
Diante Garrett
Harvey Grant
Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant
Sidney Green
Taurean Green
Adrian Griffin
AJ Griffin
Matt Guokas Sr.
Matt Guokas Jr.
Tim Hardaway
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Ron Harper
Ron Harper Jr.
Gerald Henderson
Gerald Henderson Jr.
Carl Henry
Xavier Henry
Earle Higgins
Sean Higgins
Rod Higgins
Cory Higgins
Tito Horford
Al Horford
Bill Hosket Sr.
Bill Hosket Jr.
Juwan Howard
Jett Howard
Jaren Jackson
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Wali Jones
Askia Jones
George Karl
Coby Karl
Frank Kornet
Luke Kornet
Stan Love
Kevin Love
John Lucas Jr.
John Lucas III
Ed Manning
Danny Manning
Pace Mannion
Nico Mannion
Press Maravich
Pete Maravich
Roy Marble
Devyn Marble
Kenyon Martin
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Wes Matthews
Wesley Matthews
Scott May
Sean May
Alfred McGuire
Allie McGuire
George Mikan
Larry Mikan
Pete Mount
Rick Mount
Jay Murphy
Erik Murphy
Larry Nance
Larry Nance Jr.
Ruben Nembhard
RJ Nembhard
Sonny Parker
Jabari Parker
Jim Paxson Sr.
Jim Paxson Jr., John Paxson
Gary Payton
Gary Payton II
Curtis Perry
Byron Houston
Walt Piatkowski
Eric Piatkowski
Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen Jr.
Paul Pressey
Phil Pressey
Tony Price
A.J. Price
Leo Rautins
Andy Rautins
Glen Rice
Glen Rice Jr.
Doc Rivers
Austin Rivers
Glenn Robinson
Glenn Robinson III
Walker Russell Sr.
Walker Russell Jr.
Arvydas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis
Al Salvadori
Kevin Salvadori
Dolph Schayes
Danny Schayes
James Silas
Xavier Silas
Derek Smith
Nolan Smith
Jabari Smith
Jabari Smith Jr.
John Stockton
David Stockton
Walter Szczerbiak
Wally Szczerbiak
Jeff Taylor
Jeffery Taylor
Collis Temple
Garrett Temple
Mychal Thompson
Klay Thompson
Gary Trent
Gary Trent Jr.
Butch Van Breda Kolff
Jan Van Breda Kolff
Ernie Vandeweghe
Kiki Vandeweghe
David Vaughn Jr.
David Vaughn III
Brett Vroman
Jackson Vroman
Milt Wagner
Dajuan Wagner
Jimmy Walker
Jalen Rose
Samaki Walker
Jabari Walker
Bill Walton
Luke Walton
Chris Washburn
Julian Washburn
Duane Washington
Duane Washington Jr.
Mitchell Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins
Gerald Wilkins
Damien Wilkins
Rickie Winslow
Justise Winslow
Michael Young
Joe Young
Which current Magic players are the sons of NBA players?
Two of the current Orlando Magic players are the sons of former NBA players. Cole Anthony's father, Greg Anthony, played 11 seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, Vancouver Grizzlies, Seattle Super Sonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks. Jett Howard is the son of two-time NBA champion and 1996 All-Star Juwan Howard.
As mentioned before, Paolo Banchero and Gary Harris are the sons of former WNBA players.