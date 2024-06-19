Every father/son pair to play in the NBA (plus NBA players with WNBA moms) 

Orlando Magic Daily
Sometimes, basketball talent just runs in the family.

By Elaine Blum

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
Sometimes, athletic ability and the love for the same sport just runs in the family. If you grow up with a parent playing a professional sport, it must be hard not to fall in love with that same game or to aspire to similar heights as your parent. Thus, it is no surprise that there are several father/son pairs to play in the NBA. 

The most notable one is likely the Curry family. Dell Curry had a successful NBA from 1986 to 2002 and then had two sons following in his footsteps. One even became a superstar and arguably the best shooter the game has seen. 

It isn't just fathers that pass on the basketball gene, however.

NBA players whose mothers played in the WNBA

When JaVale McGee was drafted into the NBA in 2008, he was the first player whose mother played in the WNBA. Pamela McGee played for the Sacramento Monarchs and Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA as well as for Team USA and several professional teams overseas. She also has a daughter—Imani McGee—who played in the WNBA. 

Since then, other WNBA sons have joined the league, including the Orlando Magic's own Paolo Banchero and Gary Harris. Rhonda Smith-Banchero and Joy Holmes-Harris both played in the American Basketball League before joining the WNBA in 2000 and 1999. 

Jaden Ivey, who was drafted the same year as Banchero is also the son of a former WNBA player. His mother, Niele Ivey, played in the WNBA in the early 2000s and has since made a career as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team. Both Banchero and Ivey, the most recent draft picks on this list, have credited their mothers with helping them get to the NBA, giving them the recognition they deserve. 

Since the WNBA is much younger than the NBA, the list of mother-son duos is still relatively short, especially compared to the extensive list of father-son duos that made it to the NBA. 

Every father/son pair to play in the NBA

Father

Son

Greg Anthony

Cole Anthony

Rick Barry

Brent Barry

Henry Bibby

Mike Bibby

Manute Bol

Bol Bol

Melvin Booker

Devin Booker

Ron Brewer

Ronnie Brewer

Rick Brunson

Jalen Brunson

Joe Bryant

Kobe Bryant

Wayne Chapman

Rex Chapman

Charles Claxton

Nic Claxton

Richard Coffey

Amir Coffey

Norm Cook

Brian Cook

Corey Crowder

Jae Crowder

Dell Curry

Seth Curry, Stephen Curry

Dale Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mark Davis

Johnny Davis

Terry Davis

Ed Davis

Darren Daye

Austin Daye

Larry Drew

Larry Drew II

Rich Dumas

Richard Dumas

Mike Dunleavy Sr.

Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Bill Edwards

Vincent Edwards

LeRoy Ellis

LeRon Ellis

Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing Jr.

Bob Ferry

Danny Ferry

Winston Garland

Darius Garland

Dick Garrett

Diante Garrett

Harvey Grant

Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant

Sidney Green

Taurean Green

Adrian Griffin

AJ Griffin

Matt Guokas Sr.

Matt Guokas Jr.

Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Ron Harper

Ron Harper Jr.

Gerald Henderson

Gerald Henderson Jr.

Carl Henry

Xavier Henry

Earle Higgins

Sean Higgins

Rod Higgins

Cory Higgins

Tito Horford

Al Horford

Bill Hosket Sr.

Bill Hosket Jr.

Juwan Howard

Jett Howard

Jaren Jackson

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Wali Jones

Askia Jones

George Karl

Coby Karl

Frank Kornet

Luke Kornet

Stan Love

Kevin Love

John Lucas Jr.

John Lucas III

Ed Manning

Danny Manning

Pace Mannion

Nico Mannion

Press Maravich

Pete Maravich

Roy Marble

Devyn Marble

Kenyon Martin

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Wes Matthews

Wesley Matthews

Scott May

Sean May

Alfred McGuire

Allie McGuire

George Mikan

Larry Mikan

Pete Mount

Rick Mount

Jay Murphy

Erik Murphy

Larry Nance

Larry Nance Jr.

Ruben Nembhard

RJ Nembhard

Sonny Parker

Jabari Parker

Jim Paxson Sr.

Jim Paxson Jr., John Paxson

Gary Payton

Gary Payton II

Curtis Perry

Byron Houston

Walt Piatkowski

Eric Piatkowski

Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen Jr.

Paul Pressey

Phil Pressey

Tony Price

A.J. Price

Leo Rautins

Andy Rautins

Glen Rice

Glen Rice Jr.

Doc Rivers

Austin Rivers

Glenn Robinson

Glenn Robinson III

Walker Russell Sr.

Walker Russell Jr.

Arvydas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Al Salvadori

Kevin Salvadori

Dolph Schayes

Danny Schayes

James Silas

Xavier Silas

Derek Smith

Nolan Smith

Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith Jr.

John Stockton

David Stockton

Walter Szczerbiak

Wally Szczerbiak

Jeff Taylor

Jeffery Taylor

Collis Temple

Garrett Temple

Mychal Thompson

Klay Thompson

Gary Trent

Gary Trent Jr.

Butch Van Breda Kolff

Jan Van Breda Kolff

Ernie Vandeweghe

Kiki Vandeweghe

David Vaughn Jr.

David Vaughn III

Brett Vroman

Jackson Vroman

Milt Wagner

Dajuan Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Jalen Rose

Samaki Walker

Jabari Walker

Bill Walton

Luke Walton

Chris Washburn

Julian Washburn

Duane Washington

Duane Washington Jr.

Mitchell Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins

Gerald Wilkins

Damien Wilkins

Rickie Winslow

Justise Winslow

Michael Young

Joe Young

Which current Magic players are the sons of NBA players? 

Two of the current Orlando Magic players are the sons of former NBA players. Cole Anthony's father, Greg Anthony, played 11 seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, Vancouver Grizzlies, Seattle Super Sonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks. Jett Howard is the son of two-time NBA champion and 1996 All-Star Juwan Howard. 

As mentioned before, Paolo Banchero and Gary Harris are the sons of former WNBA players. 

