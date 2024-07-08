ESPN suggests Magic have one more move to make this summer
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic were one of the teams expected to go for a big splash this summer. They had a young core fresh off their first playoff appearance together and plenty of cap space to work with. Orlando did sign one of the most coveted free agents in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope but otherwise had a measured offseason. Other than signing Caldwell-Pope, all their moves brought back players from last season's roster.
By doing that, the front office ensured that the team would not have to move too far away from its identity as a strong defensive team, while still adding some much-needed three-point shooting and championship experience.
Fans and media generally appear to agree that the Magic's offseason so far went fine. Several media personalities have named them among the winners of free agency. And yet, there is the notion that Orlando still has room to improve this summer.
ESPN suggests Magic have one more free agent to go after this summer
In the playoffs, it became painfully obvious that the Magic could benefit from a table-setter at the point guard position—someone to get things going and set players up for easy shots. Lacking that, most of the playmaking responsibilities fell to Paolo Banchero. That is a lot to ask, and the young star already expressed that he would like to play with a more traditional point guard.
Tyus Jones came up a lot before the start of free agency, as he is one of the most ball-secure traditional point guards in the league and can space the floor. And yet, while many other free agents have signed new deals, Jones is still on the market.
ESPN's Chris Herring suggested that the Magic should go after him in a sign-and-trade move, even if it was to bring him off the bench. The Magic seem determined to start Jalen Suggs as their point guard, and he and Caldwell-Pope should form a daunting defensive backcourt. That doesn't mean they have to end the summer without bringing in any playmaking help, however.
There are concerns with Jones. Most importantly, he does not fit the team's defensive identity and that is something the Magic have valued so far this offseason. At the same time, Orlando could benefit from his presence offensively.
With the Memphis Grizzlies, Jones was largely regarded as the best backup point guard in the league. He could be the same thing for the Magic. Jones could be an upgrade over Cole Anthony as the backup point guard, especially with his passing, and a more proven option than youngster Anthony Black.
Pretty much everything Herring writes makes sense. Not adding any additional playmaking could be risky for Orlando. What if Paolo Banchero and/or Franz Wagner are injured for a longer period of time? Last season, the only other Magic player to average at least 3 assists per game was Joe Ingles, and he is in Minnesota now. Sure, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black all have an entire summer to prepare for taking on the point guard duties, but there is no guarantee that either will take a huge step forward as a playmaker this quickly.
The question is just whether the Magic would be willing to make such a move and which assets they would have to give up. Herring does note that Jones will likely want a starting spot, which could be a problem. But he has not found one yet and might be convinced to settle for a bench role once again if he can play on a winning team.