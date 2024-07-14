Eastern Conference Power Rankings: Orlando Magic aim to climb into contender tier
Tier 5: Not Tanking
Key Additions: Ja'Kobe Walter (No. 19 Pick), Davion Mitchell (Traded from SAC)
Key Losses: Gary Trent Jr. (Unsigned), Jalen McDaniels (Traded to SAC)
The Toronto Raptors are transitioning to a new era. They spent their offseason signing Scottie Barnes to a max contract and turning the keys officially over to him. Like the Orlando Magic, the Toronto Raptors love to build on length and versatility.
But this is a team in transition. The Raptors are still likely good enough to compete for a Play-In spot. They are full of veterans and Barnes is a gifted player -- a worthy All-Star even if there was plenty of debate about it.
Toronto though is not considered a serious contender for anything beyond the Play-In Tournament. This will be Barnes' first season as the main player and star. That always takes some adjusting to even with such a talented player.
Key Additions: Zaccharie Risacher (No. 1 Draft Pick), Larry Nance Jr. (Traded from NOP)
Key Losses: Dejounte Murray (Traded to NOP), Saddiq Bey (Signed with WAS)
The Atlanta Hawks broke up their ill-fated duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray when they traded Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. The idea to pair two high-scoring, high-usage guards just never came together. It was clear the Hawks were spinning their wheels.
Does that mean Atlanta is set to be on the right track? Not quite.
The No. 1 pick in Zaccharie Risacher should set them on a path moving forward. But the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is not a game-changing prospect. At least it does not appear to be so on its face.
Still, the Hawks have Trae Young. And in a single game situation, that is still going to make them competitive for all of his flaws inherent with him. That will keep the Hawks competitive even if their ceiling is another trip to the Play-In Tournament.
Key Additions: Matas Buzelis (No. 11 Pick), Josh Giddey (Trade from OKC)
Key Losses: DeMar DeRozan (Signed with SAC), Alex Caruso (Traded to OKC)
The Chicago Bulls are seemingly perpetually stuck in the middle of the Eastern Conference. They are still far too talented to outright tank -- and team governor Jerry Reinsdorf seems to be against the idea. But they are also not good enough to compete for much more than their annual spot in the Play-In.
Trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey was a downgrade defensively for a team built on its defense even if it gives them some better playmaking in the backcourt.
But there stars are just not working at the high level they have to. Nikola Vucevic is a solid offensive player who has slowed down as he exits his peak years. And Zach LaVine is still a dynamic scorer when he is healthy. But a knee injury and an onerous contract made it impossible for the Bulls even to give LaVine away.
Chicago will still be a tough out every night. Even after losing DeMar DeRozan. But it is hard to get excited about what is being built in Chicago these days.
Key Additions: Tidjane Salaun (No. 6 Draft Pick), Reggie Jackson (Trade from DEN)
Key Losses: Davis Bertans (Waived), Seth Curry (Waived)
On one hand, the Charlotte Hornets seem to be embracing a new youth movement. They are sticking with a bunch of young players and draft picks they have put together. They are not trying to stitch together a roster that can compete for the Play-In. At least, not yet.
That is the right way for this team to build. Because they could be very dangerous very quickly.
It is not just how good Brandon Miller looked at the end of his rookie season and the leap he is expected to make in his second year (he averaged 17.3 points per game as a rookie last year). It is that they still have LaMelo Ball, who is a game-changing point guard when he is healthy. And they still have a gifted scorer in Miles Bridges.
The whole probably does not work quite yet at a playoff level. But there are a lot of strong building block pieces for new coach Charles Lee to begin building around. And they were a Play-In team when Ball was healthy.