Eastern Conference Power Rankings: Orlando Magic aim to climb into contender tier
2024 Post-Free Agency Eastern Conference Power Rankings
Tier 1: The Contenders
Key Additions: Baylor Scheierman (No. 30 pick)
Key Losses: Oshae Brissett (unsigned)
Everyone in the Eastern Conference—and really everyone in the league—is looking up at the Boston Celtics. The Celtics won the title last year and then went out and re-signed all their free agents and got new contracts for Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.
Rumors of the demise of the dynasty in the NBA's second apron era may be greatly exaggerated. Now that the Celtics have won one title, the doubts about them are quickly fading away. Everyone is chasing Boston at the top of the standings.
And with so little activity throughout the Eastern Conference and the top of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics still sit atop the mountain. There is no reason to knock them off.
Their starting lineup is perfect. They have a good blend of high-end stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and secondary creators in Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis. They are versatile and they are completely bought in.
The Celtics are the prohibitive favorites to repeat this year. The apron has not claimed them yet.
Key Additions: Paul George (free agency from LAC), Jared McCain (No. 16 pick)
Key Losses: Tobias Harris (signed with DET), De'Anthony Melton (signed with GSW)
The Philadelphia 76ers were not a bad team last year. Yes, they finished seventh in the Eastern Conference. But everyone recognized they were a sleeping giant. Just look at the season-ending nine-game win streak that nearly got them out of the Play-In Tournament.
That is how good Joel Embiid is. And with how much time he missed due to injuries, it is easy to forget that he was the front-runner to win MVP once again before he missed time to become ineligible for the award.
Just for the record then, in lineups where Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey played together, the Sixers had a +12.4 net rating with a 122.4 offensive rating. This was an elite team. . . when they were healthy.
The Sixers reshaped their roster to create the cap room that netted them an All-Star in Paul George. And that should elevate this team. When the Philadelphia 76ers are healthy, they are the best team to challenge the Boston Celtics. There is no denying the billing at the top of the ticket and marquee in Philadelphia.
It was a good summer for the Sixers.