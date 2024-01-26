Eastern Conference All-Star Power Rankings: Paolo Banchero's late push bodes well for his bid
The Orlando Magic's fall in the standings seemed to put Paolo Banchero's All-Star bid at risk. But his sudden rise in the fan vote and player vote suggests his candidacy is very strong.
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Power Rankings
My Final Reserve Picks
So here are my reserve picks as the coaches begin to vote:
G
G
FC
FC
FC
Jalen Brunson
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Julius Randle
Paolo Banchero
Tyrese Maxey
Trae Young
Perhaps I am a bit biased. I have Paolo Banchero making the All-Star team as a reserve. But it is not a sure thing. And that is the most crucial point to take as everything resets to wait for the coaches to make their selections.
There are five locks out of the seven spots the coaches will pick. In the above depth chart, the Trae Young and Paolo Banchero spots in the above depth chart should be up for grabs. And Scottie Barnes, Bam Adebayo and Jarrett Allen will be clamoring for a spot with a solid case to make the team.
The All-Star Game is for the best of the best. And while Banchero has put himself in that conversation, it is not certain he will get the call to don the Eastern Conference jersey in Indianapolis in February.
Banchero has done a lot to climb the ranks. At the very least, he has earned his peers' respect this season.
We will find out in one week if Banchero gets that official invitation to Indianapolis. It is no guarantee, but it is looking fairly likely Banchero will get his first All-Star nod next week.